EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Bushnell and Caitlin Reilly reveal the secrets of Peacock's In the Know.

In the Know features a loaded cast. Among it is Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Caitlin Reilly (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series).

The former plays a young intern who is looking to create an office frat. The latter plays one of host Lauren Caspian’s (Zach Woods) co-workers fed up with his B.S.

They are as integral to the show as Lauren himself. It’s also a fun opportunity to see Bushnell’s goofy side as he voices a frat bro.

Speaking to ClutchPoints during In the Know’s press junket, the duo talked about the cast’s rapport and the adjustment to voice acting. They also talked about appreciating good interviews more after the show. And Bushnell is at a loss for words when trying to name an actress to cast as his mom in Percy Jackson.

ClutchPoints: Both of you guys have been in Disney+ series. So, Caitlin, I’ll start with you. I know High School Musical: The Musical: The Series wrapped up, but I was curious if there’s anything that you still wish you could have accomplished with that show if it never comes back.

Caitlin Reilly: I think that was the final season. But I was so honored to be a part of it. I was a huge High School Musical fan back in the day. I actually auditioned for High School Musical 3 when I was 18 and it went terribly. So it was a very, very cool full circle moment for me.

They wanted me to sing. I begged them to not make me sing. So thank God I didn’t. Everyone on that show was so incredibly talented. I think it’s such a good show and I had such a blast doing it and yay Disney+!

CP: Charlie, I’m loving Percy Jackson [and the Olympians]. I just have the finale to watch yet. But I am curious, I don’t believe we’ve seen your mother in human form, so I was curious if you could give me an actress who, if you could pick and have it your way, would play your mom?

I’m also curious about what it’s been like to act with actors from a non-traditional background, like Lin-Manuel Miranda or Adam Copeland, who’s a wrestler.

Charlie Bushnell: Oh man, that’s a good question. I have to get back to you on that one. I don’t think Luke’s mom would even be introduced until way down the line, you know, like [the] final season probably.

I’m sure whoever they cast is going to be amazing.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to work with Adam Copeland or Lin-Manuel Miranda this season. I got to meet Adam at the premiere, which was so much fun. Unfortunately, Lin was sick, so he couldn’t make it.

But we’ve been talking a little online and he sent me a really nice message after he watched the first couple of episodes. It was his birthday the other day and I texted him, “Happy birthday.” And so we have a little online banter going on, which has been really nice.

I really hope I do get to eventually have some scenes with them in the future. That would be so much fun because they’re the best. They’re like the nicest guys on the planet.

CP: Getting into In the Know, Caitlin, I’ll start with you, but this question is for both of you guys. Both of your characters are very expressive when you talk. So I’m curious what it’s like voice acting for characters. I know it’s stop-motion so I’m not sure how that was all created.

CR: We recorded a lot of it in a room together, so we were sort of feeding off of each other’s energy. Doing voice acting is really liberating because you’re not necessarily worried about your visual performance. So I just didn’t think about it. It was very freeing.

There [were] a lot of aspects of performance that I didn’t need to think about, which was a lot of fun.

CB: Yeah, absolutely. Just going off that, I think when you do a live-action thing, there are many factors to consider just like hair and makeup and this and that, and wardrobe, whereas [with] this, I think I pulled up the first day in my Uggs and I just was comfortable and we just got right into the studio.

Well, not right into the studio. We actually talked for a long time first and just got to know each other, which really helped with the chemistry.

CR: And then we did a massage train. [smiles]

CB: Yeah, a massage train and we fed each other, I think. [chuckles]

Yeah, no, but that was great. And then we hopped into the studio and I feel like we were really just able to dive into the characters and use our imagination and focus on their performances because we weren’t necessarily worried about what’s going on on the outside.

CP: I know it’s a fictional comedy, so of course it’s not real life, but I’m curious if this show, In the Know, gave you any better appreciation for doing interviews? Because you guys are always on the other end of it, and on this show, you’re working on it as if you’re on the production side of it.

CR: Yeah, it was really interesting to sort of see that be extrapolated through this animated show. There’s a lot of bells and whistles happening behind the scenes with an interview like that and sometimes it can definitely be a thankless job, but there’s an artistry to it.

To be a good interviewer is definitely an art form.

CB: Lauren, I think he thinks he’s the best interviewer on the planet. [laughs] I don’t know, let’s just say he’s confident. It’s definitely cool and just fun to really get to know the characters who just work in the office and the relationships that they have because it takes a team. It truly takes a village. It’s a team effort. And so I think that’s really cool.

CP: Before I let you go, Charlie, I have to circle back to the question about Luke’s mom in Percy Jackson. Let’s just think here: unlimited budget, it can be anybody. It doesn’t mean it has to happen.

CB: What do you think? Who would you fan cast?

CP: I don’t know. I’m not the one playing the role!

CR: Wait, to interview? What are we talking about?

CB: [Who should] play my mom in Percy Jackson.

CR: Oh, okay. Sorry, I don’t watch Charlie’s work. I refuse to.

I have a good answer…

CB: Please, please.

CR: Carla Gugino.

CB: Wait, hold on. Let me [look her up].

In the Know is on Peacock now.