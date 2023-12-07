Kiersey Clemons may be 'tapped out' of the superhero genre after her experiences in The Flash, but the right script could get her to return.

Kiersey Clemons had an interesting run in the DCU, to say the least. After being introduced in Zack Snyder's Justice League as Iris West, she reprised the role in The Flash.

But it wasn't a smooth ride. Her scenes in the initial Justice League film were cut from the theatrical edition, and Snyder ultimately added those scenes back to his directors' cut.

Her return in The Flash could have gone better. For one, she is less than a secondary focus in the film. It's a shame, as Clemons has shown that she's more than capable of handling such a role. And behind the scenes, it didn't sound much better.

A “humiliating” experience

Speaking to Nylon in June, Clemons reflected on her Flash journey.

“I was freaked out because at one point, there were rumors going around online that I was getting recast, which is humiliating,” Clemons revealed. “It was more embarrassing and hurtful than getting cut out of Justice League, which I was able to understand more than the rumors of being recast. They had to cut the movie down; that’s how it goes. With The Flash, I was so young and was so excited, and the director that I was supposed to be on with was gone. And so, I felt dismissed and replaceable.”

But the film is now out, and Clemons is likely done with the DCU. In that same interview, she spoke about that feeling of liberation.

“Now that the movie's out, I feel like for the last nearly 10 years, I've just been smiling and giving so much grace. I think it was to protect my peace of mind,” she said. “Now I can finally say and admit this whole thing made me cry more than it made me smile. I think I only smiled over this thing at the premiere.”

Would she ever return to the superhero genre?

With an experience as poor as that, it'd be understandable that Kiersey Clemons would rule out a return to the superhero genre. Speaking to ClutchPoints at the mid-season junket for Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Clemons discussed the prospect of returning to the genre.

While she wouldn't rule it out, she admitted that it'd take a script too tempting to pass up for her to return to the genre.

“I think that regardless of the genre, if you like a script, it's gonna be so tempting,” Clemons said. “It would really have to be something that I just would regret if I didn't do on my deathbed, you know?”

However, Clemons seems happy she tried her hand in the comic book genre.

“I guess I did it,” she flatly said. “Regardless of the experience, there were actually great times.”

But ultimately, Clemons is a bit worn down from the genre. Add her to the list of those who are “tapped out” of the genre.

“I think that there's a lot of superhero movies and I think I might be one of those people who's a little tapped out and would like to see something else,” she concluded with a laugh.

Kiersey Clemons got her start acting in various Disney Channel shows including Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie, and Austin & Ally. Some of her other credits include Transparent, Eye Candy, Fairfax, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Somebody I Used to Know.

Apple TV+ is releasing a new episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters every Friday until January 12.