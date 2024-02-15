EXCLUSIVE: Bob Marley: One Love director Reinaldo Marcus Green found King Richard easier to make for key reason.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is no stranger to historical dramas, or biopics (even if he doesn't like the term). He previously directed King Richard, about Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams, and his latest film, Bob Marley: One Love, is a biopic of the singer.

But he found one easier than the other and for a key reason. Speaking to ClutchPoints, Green revealed that he doesn't separate films from biopics. “My favorite movies, whether it's Rain Man or Goodfellas, they're based on real people, they just don't call them biopics,” he said. “So, I approach them the same. We're telling a story. You have to take certain liberties when you're telling stories, and that's just the reality of fitting it into two or two and a half hours or whatever it is.”

In turn, Green found King Richard was easier to make because “unless you're a tennis fanatic, nobody really knows what Richard Williams looks like” (nor do they).

As for One Love, he was adapting the life of the legendary Bob Marley. That added more pressure since everyone knows what he looks and sounds like, and is protective of his legacy.

“The only difference is everybody knows who Bob is, and there's a whole cult of people that love Bob and don't want you to mess with him,” Green confessed. “So yeah, everybody knows what he looks like, what he sounds like, his lyrics, and so that was a bit different than anything I'd ever done.”

King Richard and Bob Marley: One Love

Bob Marley: One Love is Reinaldo Marcus Green's latest film. Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barbie) stars as the titular “Three Little Birds” singer. The film adapts his rise to fame and some of the most crucial concerts in his career.

King Richard was his last film. Will Smith starred as Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton also starred in the film.