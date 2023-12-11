Mark Wahlberg can see himself starring in a war film with his Uncharted co-star Tom Holland, he told ClutchPoints exclusively.

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland starred in Uncharted together. The former played Sully, a mentor figure to the latter's Nathan Drake in the iconic video game series.

The two are set to reprise their roles in the sequel, though little about the film is known.

“I could talk about it,” Wahlberg claimed during the junket for Apple TV+‘s The Family Plan. “I haven't seen it [Uncharted 2's script]. I'll tell you what I know!”

An “amazing” idea

But what about other projects? Wahlberg and Holland shared a sweet rapport in Uncharted, so why would the party end there?

I asked Wahlberg if there were any other dream projects he'd like to do with Holland outside of the Uncharted franchise. He did have a potential idea that should excite fans of the actors.

“I would imagine there [are] lots of things in the father-son realm that we could do together,” Wahlberg revealed. “There's also an amazing war film about some men on a battleship that I think he would be fantastic in as a young soldier.”

So maybe after the next Uncharted film, we will see Wahlberg and Holland star in a film together again, this time in a war film. What's notable about what Wahlberg said was that he can envision him doing films with Holland in the “father-son realm.” In Uncharted, they share more of an older brother-younger brother bond. But Wahlberg seems to be looking ahead.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Mark Wahlberg, 52, did talk about embracing aging. He said he was excited about playing a grandfather in the future. I wouldn't expect him to play Holland's grandfather, though.

Mark Wahlberg is known for his roles in Boogie Nights, The Departed, The Fighter, and the Ted franchise. Some of his recent credits include Spenser Confidential, Joe Bell, Infinite, Father Stu, and Uncharted with Tom Holland.

In The Family Plan, Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a former assassin who needs to confront his past and takes his family on a road trip to Las Vegas to do so. Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby also star in the film.

Next year, Mark Wahlberg will star in Arthur the King, the latest film from The Family Plan director Simon Cellan Jones.