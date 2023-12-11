Mark Wahlberg has one wish for the Tom Holland-led Uncharted 2: To don Sully's iconic mustache for the whole film (and a real mustache).

In Uncharted, Mark Wahlberg plays Sully, the mentor figure of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland).

One of the characters' defining features in the video game series is his mustache. However, this was missing from the 2022 film adaptation with Wahlberg and Holland. That is, until the very end.

“I just want to wear the mustache”

In the mid-credits scene of Uncharted, Holland's Nathan Drake is saved by Sully. When Wahlberg's face is shown, he's donning the thick mustache, which is something Wahlberg wants to do in the sequel.

He can't say much about the film, “I could talk about it,” he told ClutchPoints at the junket for The Family Plan, “I haven't seen it [Uncharted 2's script]. I mean, I'll tell you what I know!”

But what he does know is that he wants to don the mustache for the full film. And a real one at that.

“With Uncharted this time, I just want to wear the mustache from the very beginning and use my real mustache,” Wahlberg revealed. “Not the fake mustache that prevents you from actually being able to talk and move your face around.

“I kind of got a feel for what Botox would be like. I'm like, ‘Okay, I can't do that,” he continued. “I need to be able to express myself. So no fake mustache.”

Nevertheless, Wahlberg is just grateful that they even introduced Sully's mustache in Uncharted.

“I think now that we introduced the mustache at the end of the film, we're on the right track. So it was a cool way to kind of introduce Sully,” he concluded.

Mark Wahlberg is currently promoting The Family Plan, a new action film for Apple TV+ in which he plays a former assassin. He needs to confront his past and takes his family on a road trip to Las Vegas to do so. Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, and Van Crosby also star in the film.