EXCLUSIVE: Nick Bakay revealed Kevin James' reaction to the viral King of Queens meme.

Nick Bakay, who was a producer of The King of Queens for years, knows about the Kevin James meme. In fact, James himself is aware of it.

The meme

For those unfamiliar, the Kevin James meme was a photo of him shrugging from The King of Queens. It caught fire and was used all over social media.

More than anything, the viral meme shows that the CBS sitcom has staying power. The King of Queens premiered a quarter-century ago in 1998 and ran until 2007. It still airs on syndication, and Bakay believes that its charm and simple premise is “why the show is still in syndication [and] is still roaring ahead.”

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new show Bookie, Bakay revealed that he's been texting James about the meme. They deemed it “hilarious,” and Bakay even joked that this meme provided a spark for the “third act” of James' career.

Evidently, Nick Bakay's relationship with Kevin James didn't end with The King of Queens. He would co-write the two Paul Blart: Mall Cop movies with James and also appeared in James' film Zookeeper. Perhaps down the line we'll see James return to the sitcom game with Bakay (we'll ignore Kevin Can Wait).

Bookie

Currently, Bakay is promoting his latest series, Bookie. The show airs weekly on Max and stars another stand-up comedian, Sebastian Maniscalco. He plays a bookie in the series who has to deal with the impending legalization of gambling.

Omar Dorsey, Andrea Anders, and Vanessa Ferlito also star in the series.

Bookie premiered on November 30. New episodes will air every Thursday, with two being released tonight.