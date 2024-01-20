Producers have reportedly started hearing pitches for the upcoming Harry Potter series on Max, with multiple rounds of meetings planned.

While Harry Potter has not graced the movie screen for many years, the young wizard and his wizarding world are poised to make a return on TV screens with the upcoming series for Max. Things had been quiet about the Harry Potter series' status since its announcement in April 2023, but that is no longer the case as Warner Bros. Discovery's search for show writers is said to be underway.

The studio has reportedly been holding meetings with multiple writers to hear their pitches on how to bring the Harry Potter books to Max, according to Deadline. WBD's shortlist includes names who have worked on notable TV series such as Netflix's The Last Kingdom and Orange is the New Black, along with The Hunger Games films.

Pitches were said to be commissioned by Max and would be brought to the studio in multiple “rounds” over the coming weeks to put together the Harry Potter series' writing team. The first round will be held in Los Angeles before producers travel across the Atlantic to England for the next round of pitch meetings.

While the extent of J.K. Rowling's involvement has not been made clear, the outlet reported she will still be involved in the “decision-making” process as an executive producer on the series.

Despite the lackluster response to the Fantastic Beasts films, the Harry Potter franchise remains a key IP for WBD as the studio moves forward with its Max adaptation. The success of 2023's Hogwarts Legacy shows there is still a desire for more from the Wizarding World, with the game scoring largely positive reviews and selling 22 million units by the end of the year.

The new Harry Potter series for Max is expected to be a full reboot, with plans to adapt all seven books over the course of roughly ten years. While the series is expected to premiere some time in 2025, at the earliest, no target date has been set for the series streaming debut.