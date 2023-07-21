The 2023 Tour de France is still going on, but Stars on Mars has its own equivalent — the Tour de Mars — in a new clip. Three of the remaining athletes — Ronda Rousey, Marshawn Lynch, and Lance Armstrong — are tasked with winning the bicycle race.

ClutchPoints is proud to present a new exclusive clip from the upcoming July 24 episode of Stars on Mars. It opens with Rousey, Lynch, and Armstrong, who formed a clique in the last clip and are once again working together. We see that the latest challenge, the Tour de Mars, is tailor-made for this group — especially given Armstrong's presence in the group.

It comes as no surprise that Armstrong kicks this off in the bicycle race.

“Of course, we're leaning on Lance Armstrong to do most of the work there, but I was actually surprised he was even [gonna] let me and Marshawn help. I thought he was going to be like, ‘Bike! This is my time!'” Rousey explained.

Well, to be fair, Lynch was eager to get on the bike himself and would've found a way.

“Let me go, bro,” Lynch says to Armstrong.

“We rotated — I would do two miles, Marshawn a mile, Ronda a mile,” Armstrong explained.

When it was Lynch's turn, he cranked the tunes up and was enjoying his ride before Armstrong tapped him on the arm to remind him to “keep going.” He jokingly slaps him back before Rousey intervenes and motivates Lynch to finish his turn strong.

All the while, Andy Richter and Adam Rippon are locked away and the Tour de Mars' objective is to set them free.

“Guys, Adam and I are gonna die — no horseplay,” Richter jokes.

In another area, singer-songwriter Tinashe is participating in her own tailor-made challenge with Porsha Williams Guobadia and Ariel Winter. They're hitting some sort of sequence on a keyboard while Rippon jokes that they're “Writing Tinashe's next album.”

Stars on Mars is a new reality competition series hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner. It features a variety of celebrities such as McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, NFL legend Richard Sherman, Ronda Rousey, Marshawn Lynch, and Lance Armstrong.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Stars on Mars episode reads: A technological virus has taken over the artificial intelligence system in the hab, and two celebronauts are stuck outside in the harsh Martian climate. The hab’s AI could sabotage the entire mission if the 11 remaining celebronauts don’t act fast. The crewmates will need to work together to reset the AI software—testing their intelligence and earning them yet another mission patch—before it’s too late!

The next episode of Stars on Mars will air July 24 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.