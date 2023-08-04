On an important and hopeful day for writers and actors on the picket lines, the turnout amongst WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA actors couldn't have been higher in the first joint strike picket at Universal Studios Hollywood. WGA members have been picketing at the Universal lot since the start of their strike 95 days ago, but due to recent construction around the studio, there wasn't room to accommodate striking actors from SAG-AFTRA — until today.

Actors showed up in full force this morning at Universal alongside their writer peers to add some much appreciated energy and solidarity to the picket lines.

“This is our largest turnout at Universal ever,” said Erin Conley, a WGA Captain and Lot Coordinator. She added that this was an “atypical and exciting day” with SAG-AFTRA officially making their debut at the Universal picket scene.

Actors brought enthusiasm, chants, strike jams, inspired costumes such as a Mandalorian holding Baby Grogu in a baby carrier — even a stilt walker — to help draw attention to the cause.

Husband and wife writing team James and Sharla Oliver, writers for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., were there picketing while pushing their young daughter in a stroller, and noticed the distinct vibe change on the lines. “This is normally a relatively quieter spot to picket compared to other places, now it is very different…” said James.

“It's so fun to have this energy,” added Sharla. “We are tired, we're hot, and we love the infusion of energy coming through today.”

“You don't get stilt walkers amongst WGA people,” James joked.

The importance of the day was echoed by Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, who gave an exclusive interview to ClutchPoints. “Today is day 22 of the SAG-AFTRA strike,” Crabtree-Ireland explained, “but for us it's day 1 here at Universal because there wasn't enough capacity to allow our members to come out and… join the writers in the pickets. So that's been remedied. We have a huge number of members out here, thousands of members out here today, the energy is amazing.”

Crabtree-Ireland added, “Really, I think, this is us saying to Universal, you know, little tactics to try and stop us from protesting, from speaking out and telling them that they need to come back to the table for a fair, equitable, respectful contract — it's not going to work, we are going to be here until they do that.”

The other reason for optimism on Friday, besides the large actor turnout at Universal, is the impending meeting set to place later this afternoon between WGA Chief Negotiator Ellen Stutzman and President of the AMPTP, Carol Lombardini. This marks the first return to the negotiating table for the two sides since the strike began, and its significance was not lost on picketers.

Conley summed up the mood of the day amongst writers, saying “we're all cautiously optimistic,” while also noting not to expect a quick or easy resolution from one initial meeting.

Sharla Oliver added, “I think everybody's excited. I mean, this is the first, like, maybe glimmer of hope. That's all we've been asking this whole time. Sit down, talk, we want to be reasonable, we want to find something…”

Crabtree-Ireland addressed the common interests that writers and actors have in their negotiations with the studios. “There's so many bonds, we really have more in common than we have that separates us. Number one, just basic economic fairness — that does not exist in the writers' contracts, it doesn't exist in the actors' contracts either and that's what we're here fighting for. We all want to be protected from unfair and abusive AI… Really, when you boil it all down, it's all about respect. Our contracts do not show proper respect to the creators in this industry, without which none of this would exist. This whole compound that Universal has here, none of it would be here if it weren't for writers, if it weren't for actors, directors and crew. And so, I think it's a time for the company to remember that and act accordingly.”

As WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA actors get their message out in full force at Universal Studios, with fervent energy and even some picketing on stilts to boot — the rest of the entertainment industry is walking on eggshells, waiting to see if the WGA's resumption in negotiations with AMPTP brings a resolution anywhere near.

NOTE: Josh Silverstein is a proud member of the WGA, West.