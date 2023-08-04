As thousands of actors and writers are sitting on the sidelines during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Shazam! star Zachary Levi recently blasted the strike rules.

During an appearance at Manchester Comic-Con, Levi spoke out about how he can't speak about his past works (bear in mind, what he said before and after the video ends is unknown). “I’m not allowed to talk about…. This is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work,” Levi said.

Stephen Amell crying about the #SAGAFTRA strike guidelines now we have Zachary Levi… pic.twitter.com/PnDyRuHfGL — ⚡️PJ⚡️🌈 (@PJocky82) August 3, 2023

Without naming names, Levi seemed to allude to his roles in Shazam!, Chuck, and Tangled: “I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

It's likely that Levi is joking as he posted a video last month to his Instagram about the SAG-AFTRA strike. In the video, he said, “It’s always profit over people and not the other way around.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He added, “We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago.”

These comments come soon after another DC hero, Stephen Amell, has gone back and forth regarding his stance on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Zachary Levi gained recognition for his roles in Tangled and Chuck, but has become a bigger star thanks to his role in the Shazam! films. He played the adult version of Billy Batson — the titular hero — in the two films.