EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford pick their WWE champions to face at WrestleMania if they win the Royal Rumble.

One of the perks of winning the Royal Rumble is choosing your WWE champion of choice to face at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair won in 2021 and challenged then-SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks (ultimately winning). Her husband, Montez Ford, hasn't won but knows who he would challenge if he wins on Saturday.

Tough choices

During a conversation with ClutchPoints at the junket for their new Hulu series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, both Belair and Ford were asked which champion they would choose to face at WrestleMania should they win the Royal Rumble.

For Ford, it would be an easy choice. He said he would choose Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, “100%.”

“He calls himself the Head of the Table and he truly is. He's had, in my opinion, the greatest reign in modern era history,” Ford said. “And the way you make a name for yourself is you go for the top dog. He's called himself the Big Dog. This is his yard. And that's the person I feel like that's who you should go for.”

Bianca Belair has two interesting choices. Currently holding the WWE Women's Championship is Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky. Sky won the championship off of Belair at last year's SummerSlam, cashing in her Money in the Bank contract after Belair won the title off of Asuka.

On Raw, Rhea Ripley is Women's World Champion. Ripley and Belair were previously the final two left standing in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble. They are two of the WWE's biggest stars — they share the cover of the deluxe edition of WWE 2K24 — and a WrestleMania clash would be epic.

“Mine is so hard because I have history with Iyo and I can close that chapter finally because I've been feuding with Damage CTRL for years. But you also have Rhea — we're on the cover of the [WWE 2K24] video game together. We're on opposite sides of the mountaintop, and we're meeting there already, so why not meet at WrestleMania, too?”

But both will have to outlast 29 other superstars in their respective Royal Rumble matches. Even if they don't win, they can take solace in their Hulu reality series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, premiering on February 2.