EXCLUSIVE: If Montez Ford wins the Royal Rumble, he's going after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

If Montez Ford wins the Royal Rumble, he knows who he wants to face at WrestleMania. Spoiler alert: It's not WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freaking Rollins.” Instead, he wants the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Calling out the WWE's Head of the Table

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new Hulu series, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Ford spoke about winning the Royal Rumble. When asked who he'd choose to face at WrestleMania, should he win, he didn't hesitate.

“I would definitely say Roman, 100%,” Ford quickly said. “He calls himself the Head of the Table and he truly is. He's had, in my opinion, the greatest reign in modern era history. And the way you make a name for yourself is you go for the top dog.

“He's called himself the Big Dog. This is his yard. And that's the person I feel like that's who you should go for,” the WWE star continued.

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been champion for well over 1,200 days. He did square off with Ford once on TV during this title reign on the September 24, 2021 episode of SmackDown. Despite Ford's best efforts, Reigns pulled off the victory via submission.

Montez Ford is gearing up for the release of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez on Hulu. The new reality series chronicles Ford and Bianca Belair's road to WrestleMania 39. It premieres on the streaming service on February 2. They also navigate the pressure to have a child while Belair is reaching the prime of her career.

The Royal Rumble goes down on Saturday, January 25, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.