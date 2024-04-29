It sounds like the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction 3 is moving forward quickly.
The writer, Joe Russo, told Games Radar that he's sorting out Hemsworth's schedule and confirmed that Sam Hargrave will direct the picture. Though it's been revealed that a third film has been in the works, it was unclear who would be the screenwriter until now.
Russo said, “Yeah, we're developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris's schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing. It's an interesting franchise because he's a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there I think in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt.”
He added, “And so, it adds a lot of texture, I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him.”
In the film, Hemsworth plays a skilled mercenary named Tyler Rake. The series is immensely popular. Digital Spy reports that Extraction 2 was one of Netflix's biggest opening weekends of 2023, with 88.4 million hours viewed when released on June 16.
The first Extraction did even better. It was also one of the biggest movies to stream, with 226.9 million hours viewed.
With the success, it's no surprise that the series of movies is continuing, especially since the end of Extraction 2. In that film, Idris Elba's new character recruits Tyler for another mission that we don't know the details of now.
As for the new movie, things are getting sorted out, obviously, with scheduling and everything — so no release date has been set.
Hargrave discussed on BroBible's podcast last year that a script is already worked on for the third movie. This was all before it was greenlit, and the 2nd one came out.
“Fingers crossed, if people enjoy the second one, there already is — and this is without spoiling anything — but there is a story in development for a third movie in the works,” the director said. “What it is exactly, I can't say right now, but I believe there is another adventure in the wind for Tyler Rake.”
It's not totally clear who will return in the third installment. Golshifteh Farahani will most likely return as Nik Khan, along with Elba, credited as Alcott.
What's the new Extraction movie about?
Plot details have not been released, but it'll probably involve the new gig he's about to take on. Also, Alcott's boss and whether he's a friend or foe should be revealed.
Netflix's Head of Film, Scott Stuber, told Collider, “You know, you've got to find the right thing.”
He added, “I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex. It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente's] death.”
Beyond that, there's no footage or anything of Extraction 3. We'll all have to hang tight as scheduling gets sorted out. But we can get excited knowing it's in development with the same director and star.