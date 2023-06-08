F1 23 launches next week, and while Codemasters is gearing for launch, they still have plenty of more to show. A recent blog post from the developers shows what else will be joining the game alongside F1 World™ and Braking Point 2. Let's dive in and discuss everything that's coming to the game.

F1 23: Updated Car Models, My Team & Career and Improvements

In addition to all official cars from the 2023 FIA season along with updated driver rosters, Formula 2™ cars and drivers will be added in a post-launch update. We're curious if this means you'll be able to race as Callie Maye at all in the Braking Point 2 campaign, since she'll be starting off in Formula 2.

MyTeam and Career (As well as two-player career) will also being seeing improvements. The ratings and acclaim of the drivers has been updated for both F1, F2, and MyTeam Icons. 7 drivers from Icons will be returning from F1 22, and 8 new drivers will be joining them. Some of the new faces include Pastor Maldonado, Jamie Chadwick, Nigell Mansell, and Kamui Kobayashi.

Players who pre-order will also have access to the four major characters of Braking Point (Devon Butler, Aiden Jackson, Casper Akkerman, and Callie Maye). The new icons will be exclusive to the Champions Edition.

The starting facilities of teams have been updated to be more accurate to their real-world standings. Upgrading costs for facilities and contracts have been updated, and primary and secondary sponsor payouts have been modified.

In terms of presentation, Natalie Pinkham will appear in the game's cutscenes. Other personalities like David Croft and Alex Jacques will provide race introductions.

And of course, users can now choose options such as 35% race distance, with red flags being an option as well. And during your second season, you can add three bonus tracks to your career calendar:

Shanghai International Circuit

Circuit Paul Ricard (France)

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimão) in Portugal.

Circuit Updates & Podium Pass Changes

The Las Vegas, Qatar, and Shanghai International Circuit will be joining the game. Additionally, The alternate route from the recent Spanish Grand Prix in the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya will also be available at launch.

Other Map changes have also been announced:

Updated run Up to Turn 3 at Red Bull Ring in Austria. Off track sections will now feature the chicane used in various racing series.

Updated Kerb Profiles

More detail in off-track sections (i.e. Grand Stand in Miami)

Post launch: Marina Bay Circuit will be updated following the Singapore Grand Prix

Podium Pass is returning to F1 23 with 50 levels instead of 30, and will offer in-game rewards for playing in various game modes. Some of the rewards include components and upgrades for your F1 World Car.

Players can receive Team Principal Franz Tost for reaching level 50 of Podium Pass Series 1.

A welcome addition is the removal of players purchasing tier unlocks. This should make for a more balanced and less pay-to-win experience. However, XP boosts can be purchased which will help you progress through the podium pass much faster. So there's still going to be some sort of aspect that involves paying to get ahead.

To balance this, players in Multiplayer Races won't have to reach first place. Instead, they'll be expected to finish the race in a specific position in relation to their (and their opponent's) tech level. So don't worry if other drivers have better upgrades. All that matters is finishing where you're expected to.

EA Racenet and Crossplay

EA Racenet Technology was introduced in F1 22, and it comes back bigger and better than before. Players will be able to access their telemetry of their best laps and can compare their results with other drivers. You'll be able to study the world's best players, and find out when and where you should turn, brake, or accelerate.

Taking inspiration from DiRT Rally 2.0's Club mode, Racenet allows players to create, join, schedule, and manage custom multiplayer championships from the app alone.

The app should allow management of League Racing to be much more smooth, and is available now. So if you're looking to create a league with some friends, you can register now and be ready as soon as the game launches.

Crossplay was introduced in F1 22, but is now being expanded in the latest installment. Now, all game modes including Ranked can be played with anyone on any platform. Time-Trial and other leaderboards will also be available for crossplay.

Now it won't matter if your friend owns the rival console or a PC. You can play with anyone on any system without any hassle.

Tuning / Setup Changes & Hud

Other subtle changes have been made to improve the gameplay quality. According to the blog post, the following can now be tuned:

Front/Rear Suspension can now be set between 1 and 41

Front/Rear Anti-Roll Bars can now be set between 1 and 21

Front/Rear Ride Height can now be set between 30 and 50

Front Camber can now be set between 2.50 and 3.50

Rear Camber can now be set between 1.00 and 2.00

Front Toe can now be set between 0.00 and 0.10

Rear Toe can now be set between 0.10 and 0.40

Brake Pressure can now be set between 80% and 100%

Front Tyre Pressures can now be set between 22.0 and 25.0 psi

Rear Tyre Pressures can now be set between 20.0 and 23.0 psi

In terms of the HUD, ERS and DRS indicators are now easier to see, and the view from behind the cockpit has been improved.

F1 23 launches on June 16th, 2023. It will release on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Champions Edition Owners will get the game three days earlier on June 13th, 2023. They also get access to the time-limited Las Vegas themed items that come with the Las Vegas Pack. The pack is also available for pre-order for those who purchased the standard editions.

More details on the release date and editions can be found here. For more updates on F1 23 and other sports games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.