F1 23 will receive an update soon in the coming days that fixes bugs and improves other issues that players have been facing. It will be the first patch for the game since it's launch on June 16th.

Codemasters' development team is hard at work addressing issues raised by the community, and finally have some improvements ready that may launch this week.

Perhaps the biggest issues that were addressed to Red Flags, Race Distances, and Two-Player Careers. For example, a bug that would show incorrect finishing positions after a red flag. Prior to this update, Safety Car and Formation lap were for some reason disabled in 25% race distance. This will be enabled after the update. Additionally, they fixed an issue where Two Player Career was incorrectly using equal performance instead of realistic performance.

F1 23 Patch v1.05 Full Notes

Here are the full notes for the Patch, which comes later this week.

Fixed an issue where Two Player Career was incorrectly using equal performance instead of realistic performance

Fixed an issue where Safety Car and Formation Lap were disabled in 25% short race distances

Fixed an issue where players could be removed from Multiplayer lobbies when interacting with some system menus

Fixed an issue where some players could experience FPS drops at night races

Fixed an issue where cars would incorrectly collide when the setting ‘Collisions off for first lap only' was enabled

Fixed an issue where the game would crash with an additional career F2 save active

Fixed an issue where finishing positions would be incorrect after a Red Flag

Fixed an issue where TrueForce was not applied for Logitech wheels on Playstation and PC

Fixed an issue where the car would hit a wall driving out of the 11th garage at Monaco causing damage

Fixed an issue where switching between ‘Performance' and ‘Quality' graphics modes caused FPS issues on Xbox Series X

Fixed an issue when an F1 World goal expires while a bonus goal is active resulting in an error message

Corrected the ‘Renault Driver Academy' to the ‘Alpine Driver Academy' in Single Player Career

Fixed an issue where, with certain settings enabled, the Virtual Rear View Mirror would be present when looking backwards

Fixed an issue where sponsors decals would not appear on race suits and helmets in My Team

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck on the grid in Chapter 7 in Braking Point

Fixed an issue where the strategy change after damage wouldn't appear on the Voice Command display

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

F1 23 released on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

