Codemasters recently updated the driver ratings for F1 23. While not much changed since the game's release in June, there's certainly a few things worth mentioning. We're halfway through the 2023 FIA Formula World Championship, which makes it a perfect time to adjust driver ratings for the second half of the season.

To no one's surprise, Max Verstappen remains the #1 player in F1 23. Outside of that, not much else has changed except for a few minor positional changes.

Alonso and Hamilton remain tied at second place with 92 overalls. Despite Hamilton losing 6 points in Awareness, his Racecraft and pace both improved one point. Similarly, Alonso remains a 92 despite getting 2 points to his Racecraft stat.

The Ferrari duo gained some traction, with Carlos Sainz Jr. jumping ahead of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez. Interestingly, Perez and Russell have more points than the Ferrari drivers this season, making us wonder why they'd be rated lower.

McLaren rookie driver Oscar Piastri is enjoying a relatively successful debut season. He's earned two extra points to his overall, seven for his experience, and more points to his awareness, racecraft, and pace. However, his experience dipped down by a whopping 19 points. Perhaps the developers initially made a mistake giving him such a high experience rating at launch.

Outside of De Vries, who's no longer on AlphaTauri, Logan Sargent remains the worst rated driver in the game. Despite an increase of seven points to his experience and three to his pace, Sargent lost 7 points in racecraft and one point in his awareness.

F1 23 Updated Driver Ratings

DRIVER OVERALL EXPERIENCE AWARENESS RACECRAFT PACE Max Verstappen 95 (+1) 84 85 96 (-1) 95 (+2) Fernando Alonso 92 99 78 93 (+2) 93 (-1) Lewis Hamilton 92 97 88 (-6) 95 (+1) 91 (+1) Carlos Sainz Jr. 89 (+1) 84 79 (-2) 91 (-1) 89 (+2) Charles Leclerc 89 78 (+1) 86 (+1) 91 (-1) 90 Lando Norris 89 77 (+1) 78 (-1) 88 (-3) 92 (+1) George Russell 88 77 (+1) 81 (-2) 89 (+2) 89 (-2) Sergio Perez 88 (-1) 91 86 94 (+1) 85 (-2) Valtteri Bottas 87 88 97 85 (-1) 86

Alexander Albon 85 (+2) 76 (+1) 77 (-1) 83 (+2) 88 (+2) Esteban Ocon 85 (-1) 78 (+1) 76 91 (-1) 84 (-2) Pierre Gasly 85 78 76 88 (-1) 84 (+1) Lance Stroll 83 (-1) 80 (+1) 77 (-1) 90 (-1) 81 Yuki Tsunoda 82 (-1) 70 (+1) 74 (-1) 78 (-1) 87 Nico Hulkenburg 81 (+1) 86 81 78 (-1) 81 (+1) Kevin Magnussen 80 (-1) 82 (+1) 81 (-4) 78 (-1) 80 (-2) Zhou Guanyu 80 (+2) 65 (+2) 79 (+5) 83 (+5) 81

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oscar Piastri 76 (+2) 55 (-19) 81 (+2) 75 (+2) 77 (-1)

Logan Sargent 71 55 (+7) 74 (-1) 77 (-7) 70 (+3)

*Nyck De Vries 70 (-1) 56 (+6) 75 83 (-1) 65 (-2)

*Nyck De Vries has been removed from AlphaTauri racing after not meeting the team's expectations of him. He'll soon be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo in a future update. At this moment we do now know Ricciardo's driver rating when he's implemented in the game. We're also uncertain as to what will happen with De Vries and if he'll remain in the game in any capacity.

When Will Drivers Be Updated Next?

We assume driver ratings won't be updated until the end of the season. At that point it's very likely Codemasters will update driver ratings one last time before next year's installment. Players can still look forward to all the new features in F1 World, like the Race Replay Mode which lets you recreate the real life grid positions after race week.

The next Formula One Race, The Belgian Grand Prix, is set to take place this Sunday, July 30th.

F1 23 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more F1 23 news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.