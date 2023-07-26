A new F1 23 update rolled out today and with it comes a new mode available for all players, along with other improvements to the gameplay experience.

The new F1 Replay Mode essentially lets you replay a race that occurred in real life by putting all 20 cars in their respective positions on the grid. The races appear in F1 World after race weekend concludes.

Additionally, AI Drivers have been added to the League Racing mode. Additionally, AI speed when above 100 difficulty is increased for extra challenge. The update also includes numerous fixes to. We also know that AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo is returning to the F1 video game in a future update, though not this one. With Nick De Vries out, the door's open for Ricciardo to make his return in real life, and in the game.

Let's dive right into the patch notes.

Full F1 23 Patch 1.08 Notes

Addition of F1® Replay Event Type in F1® World

Addition of AI drivers to League Racing

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, unrealistic lap times could be set in Time Trial after triggering an Instant Replay. All Time Trial Leaderboards have been reset.

Fixed an issue where in Two Player Career drivers would receive an incorrect tyre allocation at weekends following one with a Sprint

Fixed an issue where Qualifying Practice Programmes would be much harder than other programs in Career

Fixed an issue where the pit lane speed limit in Jeddah was incorrect

Fixed an issue where some session start times were incorrect at Bahrain and Jeddah

Fixed an issue where ‘Rival Telemetry mode' in Time Trial was not working

Fixed an issue where too many resource points were awarded despite the settings being set to ‘reduced' in Career modes

Fixed an inaccuracy where the DRS light would be present on some F2 cars

Fixed an issue where DRS could be activated when behind another driver as soon as they leave the pitlane at Austria

Fixed an issue where timer may display incorrect time when spectating qualifying sessions

Fixed an issue where, in some instances, Invite Friends list would be blank when having a large number of friends

Fixed an audio issue where, in some instances, Max Verstappen would be given Driver of the Day instead of the actual awardee

Fixed an issue where the race engineer would be hopelessly optimistic

Fixed an issue where ‘Resource Rundown Screen' would not show all earned Development Resource Points and Boosts in Career modes

Improved AI speed when set above 100 difficulty

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to join a LAN game

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

Where To Get F1 23?

F1 23 launched last month, June 16th. It's currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The next Formula One Race is this weekend, July 30th. The upcoming race takes place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium. Once again, Red Bull Racing is projected to take first place with Max Verstappen dominating the 2023 season.

For more news on F1 23, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.