F1 24 Career Mode details arrived today, showing off brand new features and several improvements. Furthermore, Codemasters revealed some exciting information, not just on what's new, but who you can play as in career mode. Between real drivers, custom drivers, and iconic legends, you'll be able to take to the circuit with just about anyone you want to.
Can You Play As A Real Driver F1 24 Career Mode?
F1 24 will allow players to play as real drivers in Career Mode. For newcomers to the series, F1's Career Mode, as you expect, follows your journey as a driver as you play through the current year's season and beyond, in hopes to become a Formula One legend.
For years, the EA F1 community has always wondered why you had to play as an Avatar in career mode, rather than an actual driver. Now, it seems that'll be a thing of the past, as you'll be able to take control of drivers like Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, and more. Furthermore, you'll even be able to play as an up-and-coming F2 driver trying to make their way to F1. But that's not all, as you can even take control of iconic drivers like Michael Schumacher or Ayrton Senna.
However, just like previous games, you will be able to create a custom F1 or F2 rookie driver and create your own legacy. But how else does F1 24's Career Mode differ from last year's installment?
F1 24 Career Mode Features – Recognition, Research, Development, & More
Perhaps one of the most important features in F1 24 is the driver recognition system. The decisions you make on and off the track affect your standing within the Paddock. Whether you get tasked with specific race weekend goals, contract targets, or season-wide goals, completing them successfully should help you become a more recognized driver.
As a player reputation grows, so does interest from other teams. You'll be able to participate in secret contract meetings with rival teams and find a new home for the next season. Throughout your career, you'll work with your agent to engage in these meetings to potentially play for a better team. Use your accomplishments as leverage in contract negotiations, and be the most sought out player in the league.
However, entering these contract negotiations leaves you at risk of your current team finding out. If you take too long to negotiate a contract, you might upset your current team, which could affect your standing with them.
F1 24 allows for multiple different starting points. Feel free to control someone like Verstappen right away and dominate the league. However, you can also start as a current, or custom F2 driver. In F2, you'll be able to pick an academy team that “influences” opportunities you receive in F1. However, you need to balance out these opportunities along with your obligations to your current team. Overall, Career Mode is about balancing out your relationships with your long term goals.
Not only does reputation matter, but also research and development. As your reputation grows, so does your team's ability to design to build and new part for your car. Furthermore, upgrades are produced much faster, with less chance of parts failing. Additionally, players can build secret upgrades to take the upper hand on the circuit.
Each driver receives resource points to build their car, which opens up multiple paths to take. Feel free to focus entirely on a few upgrades quickly, or all of them slowly over time. When you complete a season, new challenges appear through season modifiers. These season-wide modifiers affect various aspects like:
- Inflation on upgrades
- Chip Shortages (limited upgrades)
- Aero-only or Chassis-only upgrades
Lastly, in terms of features, F1 24 is adding a brand new accolade system that adds more long-term milestones. Furthermore, milestones are tied to each driver based on their own real-world achievements. Custom drivers start with a blank slate, and earn accolades as they advance through their career.
Icons, current drivers, and custom drivers all have different accolades, which change throughout the course of their career. Your performances dictate the types of accolades you receive through your experience.
F1 24 Two-Player Career & Challenge Career
Firstly, all the new single-player features make their way to Two-Player Career Mode. Like single-player career, you can play as a real, custom or iconic driver. Furthermore, you still have access to features like secret meetings, accolades, and more.
Overall, Two-Player Career lets you experience everything new the game has to offer with a friend. Whether you want to work together or secretly foil each other is entirely up to you and player #2. Regardless, we look forward to seeing how the new changes affect two-player career.
However, Codemasters developed a new way to experience Career with Challenge Career. Overall, this mode features shorter scenarios which change throughout the year. Completing these events earns you points and a ranking on the global leaderboard.
At the end of each multi-week Challenge Career Season, the player with the most points becomes champion. Furthermore, players determine (via vote) the future Challenge Careers too.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about all the exciting improvements coming to F1 24's Career Mode. We look forward to seeing how these new improvements really feel when we take to the circuits in May. The next F1 24 Deep Dive will be centered around its most important feature – gameplay.
