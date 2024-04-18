The F1 24 Reveal Trailer has finally arrived, with a whole new suite of features and improvements to Career Mode & more. Earlier this week, EA Sports unveiled the F1 24 Cover Stars, which includes likes the of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Chares Leclerc, and Lando Norris. Now, fans can have a brief look at the gameplay, and hear all about the newest features. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know about F1 24's newest features.
F1 24 Reveal Trailer Showcases New Features
EA Sports released the F1 24 Reveal Trailer Today, which mentions improvements to several features and modes. The trailer, roughly 1 minute and thirty-five seconds, shows off the Champions Edition cover driver Max Verstappen, as the young legend gets ready to hit the track. The trailer then proceeds to show gameplay while mentioning some of the key features and improvements:
- Precision control from EA Sports Dynamic Handling. Essentially, it makes driving more realistic and predictable regardless of whether you use a controller or wheel.
- Updated Circuits for tracks like Silverstone, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Lusail International Circuit, and Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
- Career Mode improvements (see more below)
- Return of F1 World Mode, where you can play Multiplayer, Grand Prix, or Time Trial. Additionally, a new Fanzone feature Essentially lets players “align' with their favorite team/drive over the course of a Podium Pass season. Furthermore, you'll be able to join game-wide leagues where everyone works together to face against rival teams.
- Lastly, My Team returns with two new icons. James Hunt and Juan Pablo Montoya (exclusive to Champion Edition players).
While at the surface the game looks like F1 23, F1 24's features hope to separate itself from the previous title by bringing the best Formula One gaming experience yet. Furthermore, F1 24 is apparently coming with an overhauled career mode, which EA Sports shared a few exciting about.
F1 24's Overhauled Career Mode Brings Exciting Changes
Be One of the 20: May 31 ⭐
Play #F124 3 days early with the Champions Edition: https://t.co/eQkiXfwYWg pic.twitter.com/jfDmOQRUIo
— EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) April 18, 2024
F1 24's Career mode, as expected, lets you play as any F1 Driver from the 2024 grid. However, F1 24 also offers the chance to control F2 drivers, or even legendary drivers from the past. Overall, the five biggest new changes coming to F1 24's career mode include:
- Recognition – Players now build reputation in multiple ways. Essentially, your success on the Circuit while completing objectives and tasks will be key to increasing your reputation in the league. Additionally, F1 24's contract targets help you get the deals you want, whether you plan to drive for your team, or secretly meet with another.
- R&D Upgrades – Your reputation affects the support you receive from your team. The higher your rep, the better your team performs. Moving forward, you'll be able to focus on which direction you'd like your team to take.
- Accolades – Set short and long term goals for yourself based on the season expectations.
- Two Player Career – Not much revealed here, other than new changes and individual driver objectives. However, we love how Two Player Career creates both a co-operative and competitive experience, considering only one driver can get first place.
- Challenge Career – This mode lets you play as pre-selected drivers to compete in a series of “mini-seasons”. Furthermore, Community voting will influence the conditions and circuits of future events.
According to Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters – “Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid.”
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 24 Reveal Trailer. We look forward to learning more about some of the new improvements Codemasters has in store for each mode. Nevertheless, at least we've got an idea of what to expect in the upcoming title. In the meanwhile, Formula One Fans can look forward to the Chinese GP in Shanghai International Circuit, which takes place on Sunday, April 21st. We hope to see you on the track this May.
For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.