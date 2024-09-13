The F1 24 Season 3 Release Date, and with new Patch Notes that reveal the return of Elimination Mode and more. Codemasters is adding the full F2 lineup to the game, letting you drive with the most up-to-date Formula 2 setups. Furthermore, Season 3 will see new content in the form of a new Challenge Career and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the F1 24 Season 3 Release Date.

F1 24 Season 3 Release Date

The F1 24 Season 3 Release Date is Monday, September 16th. Let's take a look at everything new in F1 24 Season 3.

Full F2 Lineups

In the Season 3 update, you'll get to play with the most up-to-date Formula 2 cars and drivers. Whether you play Driver Career or My Team, you'll get a chance to start in Formula 2. And when Season 3 launches, you can create a new career with all the new cars and drivers. Additionally, several Formula 1 teams received various visual updates.

Along with the new F2 Cars comes Track Mastery Events in F1 World. Overall, you can race round in Silverstone ,Spa, and Losail to earn new rewards.

Elimination Mode Returns for a Limited

Additionally Season 3 of F1 24 sees the return of Elimination Mode. However, it will only be available from September 18th to October 30th, 2024. In this mode, the last place driver is kicked out every 30 seconds during a race. If you finish in the top 7 at least once every week to earn new Neon Drive gear. Overall, you can find Elimination Mode in the F1 World Menus.

2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Furthermore, F1 24 adds a new Race Scenario which you can earn Oliver Bearman's 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix helmet. Additionally, finishing within the top 50% percent will net you SA stickers for the Compendium. Lastly, if you finish in the top 30%, you earn the "Crowned" badge for your profile.

Jack Doohan Challenge Career & Ayrton Senna Challenge

From September 18th to October 13th, you can play a new Jack Doohan Challenge Career. The newly inducted driver for Alpine will have some big shoes to fill next season when he takes Ocon's vacant seat. And you can experience that challenge when his Challenge Career drops in Season 3.

When Part 2 of Season 3 begins, you'll get to celebrate one of the best to ever do it, Ayrton Senna. Starting October 25th, you can play in special challenges that revolve around the legendary driver's career.

F1 24 Season 3 Patch Notes

Here are the F1 24 Season 3 Patch Notes:

New Features – From September 16

Addition of F2™ 2024 Cars, Teams & Drivers in F1 World

Added the ability to access F1 World Events without completing the "Welcome to F1 World" Series

Added the ability for those with Podium Pass VIP to purchase individual Podium Pass tiers (200 PitCoin per tier)

F1® 2024 Team Visual Update

Alpine Added Trak Racer logo to the mirror stems. Added Amazon Music logo to halo. Added Delphi logo to rear wing end plate Tweaks to front wing, rear diffuser, and engine cover grill

Aston Martin Updated Bombardier logo Updated Sentinel One logo Removed NexGen logo from halo Added Circle8 logo front floor area Tweaks to side body shape, engine cover grill, front wing, rear wing, rear diffuser, and airbox

Haas No changes

Ferrari Tweaks to various aerodynamic parts, sidepod intake, rear wing shape, rear diffuser, and engine cover grill

McLaren Tweaks to side pod intake, rear wing, read diffuser, and engine cover grill

Mercedes Added teal stripe underneath Petronas logo on sidepod Updated Solera logo Switched positions of TeamViewer and Solera logos on engine chassis Updated driver number colours Tweak to rear wing shape

Red Bull Minor shape adjustment to the top canopy

Kick Sauber Added new Pirelli FSC tyre branding Added Zero logo on the rear engine cover Update size of MASCOT logo Adjusted Camozzi logo Rebellion logo removed Adjusted size of numbers on steering wheel Lemo logo removed Added Fix Network logo on top of nose cone Tweaks to rear wing, top of engine chassis, rear diffuser, and engine cover grill

VISA Cash App RB Replaced VISA logo with Cash App on rear wing. Added engine cover grill

Williams Updated Jumeirah logo on the nose cone Added Keeper branding to the nose cone, suspension arms, barge boards, steering wheel, and halo. Keeper branding also added to Driver Suits, Pit Crew, and Race Crew sleeves. JuliaHub branding moved to the top of wing mirror. Purestream branding moved to the inner rear wing end plates. Tweaks to side pod intake, rear wing, and engine cover.



Bug Fixes/Improvements

AI/CPU Behaviour

AI will now manage their ERS deployment more wisely during qualifying, delivering hot lap times more representative of their race pace

Graphics/Visuals

Fixed an issue which was preventing the Safety Car from being visible at a far distance from the player

Made minor improvements to visible damage on the rear wing

Made minor improvements to reflections on the surface of vehicles

F1 World

Fixed an issue which could cause F1 World team member mod effects to deactivate before they should

Fixed an issue which was preventing a Specialist Goal about completing a number of laps over a race weekend in a Challenge Career from being awarded once the criteria is met

Peripherals

Fixed an issue that was limiting torque output on Logitech wheels on PlayStation

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue in Leagues where the ERS Tutorial could play every time the player left the garage in Practice and Qualifying

UDP – Fixed an issue which caused all Session IDs to appear as 0 when Formation Lap was turned on

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 24 Season 3 Release Date & Patch Notes. We hope you enjoy Season 3 and everything it offers. We can't wait to go out on the track with the most up-to-date Formula 2 Cars.

