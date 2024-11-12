The F1 24 Season 4 Release Date is arriving soon, and the developers have released new Patch Notes to explain the upcoming improvements. Overall, F1 24 Season 4 adds a new Pro Challenge, Challenge Career, race scenarios, and even a chance for people to play the game for free. The Patch Notes also include details on numerous bug fixes that we can expect to see fixed in Season 4. Without further ado, let's check out the F1 24 Season 4 Release Date.

F1 24 Season 4 Release Date

The F1 24 Season 4 Release Date is Wednesday, November 13th, and ends on Monday, January 6th next year. Let's look at all the major things coming to F1 24 during this period.

Play F1 24 for free this November

From Thursday November 21st, to Monday, November 25th, all users on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC can play F1 24 for free. Additionally, users can purchase the game for 60% off from select retailers during this period. So if you've been itching to try out an F1 game, now's the best time.

New Pro Challenge – Oscar Piastri

From November 13th to January 6th, players can participate in the new Austin Pro Challenge. Compete against McLaren's Oscar Piastri to earn sweet rewards. Codemasters plans to unveil more information about this challenge at a later date.

Lewis Hamilton Challenge Career – All Episodes & Rewards

Lewis Hamilton is F1 24's next Challenge Career driver for Season 4. The challenge takes place across six different episodes, all of which revolve around pivotal moments of Hamilton's career. Before Hamilton heads for Ferrari, experience his life behind the wheels for other great teams.

Episode #1 (Nov 13-22) – Bahrain, Austria, Japan Reward:“End of an Era” Gloves

Episode #2 (Nov 22-Dec 2) – China, Monaco, Canada Reward: Double XP Token

Episode #3 (Dec 2-11) – Spain, Great Britain, Hungary Reward: “End of an Era” Helmet

Episode #4 (Dec 11-20) – Belgium, Italy, Azerbaijan Reward: Double XP Token

Episode #5 (Dec 20-30) – Singapore, Texas Reward: “End of an Era” Race Suit

Episode #6 (Dec 30-Jan 6) – Brazil, Abu Dhabi Reward: “End of an Era” Livery



Three New Race Scenarios

Furthermore, F1 24 Season 4 will have three new Race Scenarios. Overall, they include:

2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (December 2nd – January 6th)

2022 Belgian Grand Prix (December 10th – January 6th)

2014 Bahrain Grand Prix (December 10th – January 6th)

Like before, these scenarios provide you a chance to recreate or rewrite history as you see fit. Take control of a pre-selected driver, and re-live the moments that helped them prove themselves on the track. We look forward to checking them out when they launch this December. Overall, you control Max Verstappen in 2022, Lewis Hamilton in 2014, or either driver in 2021.

Lastly, F1 24 has another partnership planned for Season 4, but no further announcements have been made. We'll have to wait and see for what they have in store.

F1 24 Season 4 Patch Notes

Visual Improvements

Updates for track side elements to bring better quality reflections and a more realistic appearance

Updates to the Las Vegas environment, including real-world hotel branding and the animated Sphere for PC, PS5®, and Xbox Series Consoles

Improved Ray Tracing to generate cleaner images from the simulated light in real-time (PC, PS5®, and Xbox Series only)

Improved the visual quality of spray from tyres in wet weather

Reduced the amount of smoke generated by wheel spins and lockups in multiplayer sessions to prevent visibility issues

Minor visual improvements to a variety of F1 vehicle textures

Improvements to a variety of F2™ 2024 vehicle liveries and suits

Career – Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where there would sometimes be a long pause before the Engineer tutorial played in the first session of a My Team Career

Audio – Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which was causing some F2™ 2024 drivers to not be read out during the Grid Rundown sequence

Tracks – Bug Fixes

Track Acclimatisation Practice Programme at Las Vegas now has DRS Activation points in the correct positions

At Brazil, AI vehicles will now position themselves closer to the front of their grid slots after a formation lap

Miscellaneous

Option added to create a badge with just an Emblem and no background

Fixed an issue where retrying a Practice Programme would cause the UDP data to become corrupted

Added support for AMD FSR 3 on PC

Various UI Improvements

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the F1 24 Season 4 Release Date. we hope you enjoy everything the newest Season has to offer. And if you plan on playing F1 24 during Free Play Days, check out our guides for modes like Driver Career and My Team.

Lastly, for more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit ClutchPoints.