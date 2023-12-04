The Falcons Week 13 win over the Jets was nothing short of ugly. Atlanta still has plenty of reasons for concern this season.

The Atlanta Falcons now have sole possession of first place in the NFC South after their 13-8 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

But my, oh my, was it in the ugliest way.

You truly had to be a fan of either team to take any sort of pleasure in this rain soaked game. For one, it was a game where only 21 points total were scored, with two of those coming off a safety when Bijan Robinson couldn't find his way out of his own end zone and was tackled by Quinnen Williams. Luckily, the Falcons' defense was able to cause three turnovers and hold the Jets to just two field goals after that.

The Falcons offense still struggles with inconsistencies

The Falcons, now 6-6, have yet to find their offensive groove this season, but the Jets team they faced on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was somehow far worse, helping the Falcons get their second win in as many weeks. However, the Jets are without their veteran star quarterback and under the guise of a defensive-minded head coach. That makes it doubly concerning since the Falcons are led by an offensive head coach who was supposed to revive, restore, and recreate a suitable offense to lead Atlanta. That has yet to transpire in Year 3 under Arthur Smith.

It was undoubtedly going to be a challenge for the Falcons on Sunday against the Jets' 15th overall total defense in the league, who would most likely be ranked higher if not for their inept offense keeping them on the field most of every game.

The Falcons were held to under 200 yards of total offense (194) against the Jets. Desmond Ridder, who got his second consecutive start since coming off the bye week, completed 12-of-27 passes for 121 yards for one touchdown. While even the running game was only able to post 90 total yards between Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson with no scores.

But even if this wasn't the Jets' defense Atlanta was facing, the result likely wouldn't be that much greater. And that starts at the quarterback position, where the emphasis has been all season long.

The problem is still at quarterback for the Falcons and their offense

Some Falcons fans may look at today's game with little blame being thrown Ridder's way. He did, in fact, throw the only touchdown of the game to MyCole Pruitt in the second quarter, which proved to be the difference in the end. However, this team is still heavy reliable on the run, partly by scheme, mostly but circumstance, thanks to the quarterback play. But can this offense truly survive on the run game, one that often times sputters because teams are prepared for it knowing the faults in the passing game?

If the Falcons have any real playoff aspirations, then they're going to have to find ways to improve their passing game, which at this point in the season with only five games left, is virtually impossible. Between Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, the two Falcons quarterbacks have thrown for only 11 touchdowns, which is the sixth worst in the league. They're also 22nd in the league in points per game, averaging 19.4.

We've likely seen the best this offense has to offer and can be with Ridder under center (or any quarterback on the roster), who Smith insists is his starter. Smith has shown that his offense is limited, which often leads to conservative play-calling because of his lack of a reliable quarterback. It matters not that the third-year head coach has one of the better running back tandems in the league with Robinson and Allgeier. Nor does it matter that three of the Falcons' last three first-round draft picks have all been offensive skill players, one being Robinson. If the quarterback can't move the ball down the field in today's NFL, there's not much an offense can do.

Yes, Ridder did just enough today to help the Falcons win. But just enough may just be enough to get Atlanta a first-place finish in an awful NFC South division this year. For sure that was the goal for Smith and the Falcons this season but just enough won't be enough much longer. This team desperately needs to find its next signal caller.