Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder broke down how weather played a role in the team's win over the New York Jets.

On Sunday afternoon, Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons evened up their record on the 2023 NFL season at 6-6 with a narrow road win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. It was far from a pretty performance for Ridder and the Atlanta offense in the 13-8 victory; however, all that matters is the end result, and Atlanta was able to extend its NFC South lead to a full game, as the New Orleans Saints lost to the Detroit Lions.

Throughout the afternoon, rain poured down on the MetLife Stadium turf, making it hard for either offense to get much going (if that wasn't already hard enough), and after the game, Ridder spoke on how those difficult conditions presented a challenge for his team.

“There were times later in the game, you know, [Cordarrelle Patterson] had one where he put it on the ground, but he did a great job of batting it out of bounds,” said Ridder, per the Falcons' official channel on YouTube. “All of us have got to be better on ball security. We know it's going to be a crappy day when weather comes, but we've got to be able to push the ball down the field. We've got to be able to run the ball. We've got to be able to get first downs, and we've got to be able to get points.”

The Falcons did just enough of those things on Sunday, and they will have a chance to make it three straight wins next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.