The New York Jets cycled through two QB options in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons; who Robert Saleh starts next week is anyone's guess.

Robert Saleh continued his search for a quarterback that can spark the New York Jets' moribund offense following his team's 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Saleh replaced starter Tim Boyle with veteran Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter, after Boyle was intercepted to end a third quarter drive. But Saleh still has no answers.

Asked after the game who would be under center next week, Saleh declined to name a starting QB. “I’m not there yet,” he told reporters, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

At this point, it feels like none of Saleh's options are going to make a difference. While Aaron Rodgers continues to talk up a beyond speedy recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1, the odds are still against him suiting up for the Jets again this season.

Zach Wilson? Been there, done that. Wilson has been benched too often at this point to be a credible option. Boyle, signed by the Jets in the offseason largely (only?) because of his connection to Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, has thrown one touchdown to four interceptions so far as a Jet.

No good options left for Jets

Boyle was pulled after going 14-for-25 for 148 yards and one interception against Atlanta. In his place, Siemian floundered in a similar fashion. He completed just five of 13 pass attempts for 66 yards. He wasn't picked off by the Falcons defense, but he did fumble three times, losing one.

The Jets' gamble to hand Wilson the backup job to start the season continues to plague them. Even worse, the team's front office seemed to double down on the lack of contingency planning.

Once it was apparent Rodgers was going to miss most, if not all of the season, the team could've made a move for a veteran option. Instead, Joe Douglas rolled with Wilson and Boyle. That went about as well as anyone who has watched this team with Wilson under center would expect.

Now, a 4-3 start to the season has devolved into a 4-8 record. Another season of an upper echelon defense going to waste, and another year missing the playoffs.

Saleh has a quarterback decision to make, but it won't matter who he chooses at this point.