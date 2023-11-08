Arthur Smith needs to fix the Falcons' system after the Vikings' loss and not utilize Bijan Robinson. Will a change happen vs. the Cardinals?

Arthur Smith has a lot to figure out in the Atlanta Falcons system. They are still alive and kicking for playoff contention with four wins and five losses. But, it looks like they struggled with late-game offense against the Minnesota Vikings. A lot of fans were livid with the schematics employed in this game. This is mostly because of Bijan Robinson's usage at the running back position. Will he change things up against the Arizona Cardinals?

Arthur Smith had a five-minute explanation about why Bijan Robinson was not used as much in the clutch. The Falcons were only behind three points and were in striking distance to get over .500 in their record. But, it was to no avail despite the spiel that the Falcons coach gave. The comments made by Smith even infuriated fans more.

Statements like “It sounds like it’s going to be 5 mins of nothing,” and “Bro is a professional yapper,” were thrown around.

Other members of the Falcons faithful were more creative in their clapbacks to Smith, “He might actually be better than Emmanuel Acho at the art of giving word soup while actually saying nothing. Impressive.”

While some were more straightforward in their requests, “Not listening just give him the ball.”

Robinson did get his time to shine in the Falcons' loss to the Vikings. He notched 11 carries which led to 51 rushing yards. The glaring problem that compels fans to doubt Smith was his lack of a touchdown despite his fleet footwork in the red zone. Will they be able to fix this before facing the Cardinals?