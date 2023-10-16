Atlanta Falcons veteran pass rusher Calais Campbell hit a new milestone on Sunday, as he recorded the 100th sack of his career. Although Atlanta ultimately lost in Week 6 to the Washington Commanders to the tune of a 24-16 score, many others off the field got a huge win, thanks to a generous gesture from Campbell, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Falcons' Calais Campbell got his 100th career sack Sunday, and celebrated by donating $100,000 to the @KidsInNeed Foundation, supporting teachers in under-resourced schools. Gives 100 teachers nationwide each $500 in school supplies and $500 to purchase classroom resources.

Despite the loss to the Commanders, Campbell and the Falcons' pass rush shined on the field. Atlanta had a total of five sacks, causing Washington to lose 30 yards in the process. Campbell had a sack and also added four total tackles and two quarterback hits. At 37 years old, Campbell can still make a difference on the field and that was on display once more in Week 6.

Campbell seems to understand the importance of keeping teachers well-equipped in classrooms in order for them to efficiently serve their students. The amount he donated will go a long way.

Falcons are having a topsy-turvy start to the season

It has been quite an adventure this season for Campbell and the Falcons, who are now 3-3 through six weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season. Atlanta started the season with two consecutive wins but has since picked up just a win in four games. Up ahead for the Falcons is a chance to rebound when they pay Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a visit for an intriguing NFC South division rivalry showdown.