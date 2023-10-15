Quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for over 300 yards for the second straight week. But it was one throw in particular that drew the attention of Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in the team's 24-16 loss, and it wasn't the good kind of attention.

Down by eight points in the fourth quarter, Ridder and the Falcons offense got inside the 10-yard line of the Washington Commanders with just over five minutes to play. Looking for WR Drake London, Ridder threw an ill-advised interception in the endzone.

Smith could not hide his frustration with his young quarterback's decision-making. The coach seized up, holding his head in horror as the play unfolded, courtesy of JPAFootball. Worse, Smith could later be seen yelling “just throw it out of the f*&!%ing endzone”, per WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta's Zach Klein.

One week after throwing for 329 yards in a win over the Houston Texans, it seemed that Smith and the Falcons coaching staff was placing more trust in Ridder to throw the ball. He attempted 47 passes on Sunday, but didn't inspire a ton of confidence.

Ridder was picked off three times by the Washington defense, counteracting his two touchdown throws and then some. He also glaringly missed some opportunities for big plays with off-target throws.

The performance raises questions about how Smith will proceed moving forward this season with his 3-3 team. While the roster is full of playmakers taken with high draft picks, Smith has shown a willingness and perhaps even a preference for a run-first offense.

If Ridder is going to be a liability, Smith has two options. He can either turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to provide a spark, or stick with Ridder, albeit with play-calling more heavily focused on the ground game.