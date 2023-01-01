By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson has been charged with five crimes relating to his arrest early Saturday morning after a traffic stop in Atlanta.

Batson was booked into Fulton County Jail on Saturday, charged with assault, battery, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, removal of weapon from a public official and driving-fleeing to elude a police officer, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted, depending on the charge.

Batson was pulled over by police around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning while allegedly speeding in his pickup truck on I-75 North. Police attempted to take him into custody after making the determination Batson was intoxicated, prompting the 27-year-old to allegedly “resist and violently fight with the officer,” according to Atlanta police.

The officer fired their gun during the incident, hitting no one, according to police, after which Batson fled in his truck. He allegedly crashed the truck at Northside and Echota Drive, fleeing on foot before being found and placed under arrest. Batson and the officer were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson has been a member of Atlanta’s practice squad for the duration of 2022. Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2017, he spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans prior to signing with the Falcons last summer, reuniting him with Atlanta head coach and former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Batson has 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns across 27 career appearances, plus 19 combined kick and punt returns for a total of 315 yards.

Atlanta, 5-10, has lost four straight games, and hosts the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Sunday.