Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is dealing with a “painful” knee injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, but he’s planning to give it a go for Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Patterson will test the knee out pregame while noting “it’s close” when it comes to him playing, but signs right now point to him fighting through this.

Fantasy football managers will need to continue to monitor this situation, and some might be wary of playing Patterson even if he does suit up because of this injury concern. But given the circumstances, the fact that Patterson seems likely to play is still a positive update.

The Falcons running back is off to a terrific start this season and is coming off a monster Week 3. In a 27-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. He also had one catch for 12 yards. Through three games, he has 302 yards rushing, two rushing scores and an impressive rushing average of 6.2 yards per carry.

This comes after Patterson became something of a fantasy phenom in 2021. He totaled six rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns, career-high marks in both. He tallied 1,166 yards combined.

Now he’s a full-time running back for the Falcons and is doing a lot of damage so far. If Patterson plays Sunday, Atlanta will look to feature him against a Browns team that will not have Myles Garrett available.

The Falcons are just 1-2 on the season, but Cordarrelle Patterson has undoubtedly been a bright spot and will look to keep things rolling in Week 4.