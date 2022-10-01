Myles Garrett’s official status for Browns’ Week 4 after car accident, revealed

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was surprisingly listed as questionable for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons following his car accident. However, Browns reporter Jake Trotter reported on Saturday that Myles Garrett has officially been ruled out for Week 4.

Garrett is the backbone of this Browns team. He’s emerged as not only a superstar, but a true leader. Cleveland would obviously love to have Myles Garrett on the field in Week 4. But there is no reason to rush him back after he endured multiple injuries in his car crash. He ultimately suffered a shoulder and bicep strain to go along with lacerations.

Myles Garrett acknowledged that his injuries could have been far worse.

“Grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after, the pictures, it was a he*l of an event. Grateful that… not only that I’m alive but I was able to have so much of my family and support system that was around me. Just to keep me locked in and keep me focused on taking it day-by-day.”

In the end, Myles Garrett is fortunate to have walked away with fairly minor injuries. The Browns are hopeful he can return sooner rather than later. Cleveland is off to a strong 2-1 start to open the 2022 season. They will look to keep rolling against the Falcons in Atlanta in this Week 4 affair. Earning a victory without Garrett won’t be easy, but the Browns still enter play as the favorites according to most sports books.