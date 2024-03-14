Wednesday was a big day for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans, as they introduced Kirk Cousins as their new quarterback. For all the criticisms about Cousins and his lack of success in the playoffs, it can't be denied that he is a big upgrade under center for Atlanta that truly needed one.
Kirk Cousins might have just revealed a tampering violation by the Falcons
However, Cousins might have already committed an error before he could even throw his first pass in Falcons uniform when he seemingly revealed inadvertently that he was already talking with Atlanta before the legal tampering period.
“There’s great people here,” Cousins said in front of reporters.
“And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting, calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of P.R. I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of,” Cousins added.
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to read between the lines and derive from what Cousins said that the Falcons were in contact with the quarterback's camp before it was legal to do so.
Considering that Cousins suffered a devastating season-ending injury in 2023, there was a clear motivation as well for the Falcons to sniff around and talk with the parties they weren't supposed to communicate with before Monday noon Eastern Time.
It remains to be seen whether the NFL will investigate this potential tampering case. Nevertheless, Cousins is now in Atlanta and a much richer man than he was a week ago.
The Falcons signed Cousins to an astronomical deal worth $180 million over the course of four years. That contract also comes with a guaranteed amount of $100 million. Ah, to be Kirk Cousins.
In his sixth and final season with the Vikings in 2023, the former Michigan State Spartans signal-caller appeared in eight games and collected a total of 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions on a 69.5 percent completion rate. Atlanta, which has not been to the postseason since the 2017 campaign, is hoping that the investment they made on Cousins will translate to immediate success in the 2024 NFL season.