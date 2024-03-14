The Atlanta Falcons made one of the biggest moves in free agency after signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract. Many believe they can take the NFC South now that a decent quarterback will be under center. However, more details regarding Cousins' contract have emerged and it turns out he and Atlanta made NFL history.
Cousins' deal is reportedly the “largest total value free agent contract” in league history, according to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac. His guaranteed totals tie Derek Carr for the most guaranteed money in a free agent contract ever.
“Kirk Cousins' $180M deal with the Falcons is the largest total value free agent contract in NFL history. His $100M of practical guarantee ties Derek Carr for most all-time in free agency.”
That's just a wild stat. Somehow Kirk Cousins has been able to get the absolute most out of his contracts. But even though the Falcons dished out a ton of money for a 35-year-old quarterback, the franchise and the fanbase are over the moon to have him in Atlanta.
Cousins is bouncing back from an achilles injury that cut his 2023 season short. Even so, he played at an incredible pace, putting up 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions through eight games. If he can put up that kind of production, then Atlanta should be at the top of the NFC South. Especially with the plethora of weapons available on that offense.
The Falcons currently have the No. 8 pick overall in the NFL Draft. So, it'll be interesting to see who the front office selects with the pick. The consensus belief for Atlanta is that it now has its quarterback to be a true playoff threat, however the defense needs some help. So, there is some speculation the team selects a defense player to compliment the offense.