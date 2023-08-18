Atlanta Falcons fans don't seem to be holding back any hard feelings they might have for former quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Mariota, who started the majority of the games last year for Atlanta, is now a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles. And in the team's preseason game Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, the former Oregon Duck threw a pass that went way over the head of his intended receiver and out of bounds.

Falcons fans were quick to roast their team's ex-quarterback for the miscue.

Marcus Mariota's lone season as a member of the Falcons was filled with frustration. Atlanta remained amongst the league's cellar dwellers from essentially the start of the season, and the former Tennessee Titans QB failed to produce much for an offense that had invested heavily in new additions on the perimeter, with Kyle Pitts and Drake London being drafted by the Falcons in the first round in back-to-back years.

Mariota became the subject of controversy when, after a season-ending knee surgery, he suddenly stopped showing up to team events and apparently refused to provide any mentorship or guidance to rookie Desmond Ridder, who was thrown into the fire unexpectedly.

These things considered, it's understandable why the fan base might harbor some ill will toward a player who became emblematic of the team's struggles a year ago.

If things go according to plan in Philadelphia, Mariota won't be seeing much play-time at all this season and will instead be observing Jalen Hurts from the bench. Still, it's easy to see why Falcons fans would revel in his mishaps while he is out there on the field.