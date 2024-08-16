While the Atlanta Falcons have players on the rise, and they improved the defense with the addition of a veteran safety, they suffered the bad news of yet another setback for a former All-Pro who was placed on IR.

Jakeem Grant, a four-time second-team All-Pro kicker returner who hasn’t played since 2021, suffered an injured hamstring. But he could return to the NFL this season by reaching an injury settlement with the Falcons and signing elsewhere when healthy.

Grant missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles, and couldn’t play in 2023 because of a torn patellar tendon.

WR Jakeem Grant figured in Falcons' special team plans

Grant seemed like the answer for the Falcons when Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury this week. The Falcons responded by inking Grant to a one-year deal.

The Miami Dolphins grabbed Grant in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Bears acquired Grant in a 2021 trade. Grant hasn’t been a dominant receiver, totaling only 1,140 receiving yards in six seasons.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said the injuries have been tough this preseason, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“These preseason games are tough,” Morris said. “You know, we talk about them every year. This is the reason why you try to play as least amount of people as you can. Those things come back to bite you at times. It almost makes you not want to, but you know the cost of doing business. You've got to make those decisions, and those are heavy on you, all the time, those type of injuries.”

Morris seemed excited about the things Grant would have brought to the team, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Jakeem Grant, quick, fast,” Morris said. “He's been a returner in this league. We're looking forward to seeing him get out there today. Really fired up about adding people, and like I said, these guys are continuing to turn over the bottom of the roster at all times, and they do a great job of doing it.”

The Falcons had counted on Moore as an important part of their offense. Moore totaled 131 receptions for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns in the first three seasons of his career. The former Cardinals’ standout also accounted for 244 rush yards and 473 return yards.

Morris said Moore had been a great fit, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The opportunity presented for us to add speed to our room with a guy that, playing against for the last three years, drove me nuts,” Morris said.

The Falcons still have a strong top end at wide receiver, led by rising star Drake London. However, the rest of the receiver room doesn’t have a lot of great credntials. Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III are also listed as current starters. The second-team group looks uninspiring with Kha Darel Hodge, Casey Washington, and Chris Blair.

As for kick returner, Grant’s injury opens the door for Avery Williams at kick returner. Also, McCloud stands on first team at punt returner.