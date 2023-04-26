The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City with question marks at several positions. Atlanta has the eighth pick in the first round of Thursday’s draft and is in dire need of a quarterback, among several other positions.
This year’s draft is full of potential stars, but Fontenot isn’t quite sure what to make of it just yet.
“This is the most uncertain (the draft) has been, in my opinion,” Fontenot said, according to NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe.
The Falcons are said to be looking for a true impact player, and Fontenot has been busy preparing. His goal is to make the team better, which has led to speculation that Atlanta will take the proverbial “best player available” on Thursday.
“We’re excited, appreciative, and ready to go make this team better,” Fontenot said.
The Falcons have been linked to Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson in mock drafts, along with Texas running back Bijan Robinson. There has also been talk of a possible trade up to take an offensive lineman in round two.
Hometown hero Stetson Bennett has been called “a perfect fit,” and could be a late-round steal for the Falcons.
Meanwhile, the team is playing its cards close to the vest.
“We never want anyone to be able to read this transcript,” Fontenot said, “and get any kind of tip on what we’re going to do.
“For us, we have to make sure that we block it out even if we see it and trust our that we’re making the right decisions for the right reasons and making sure that we’re improving this team,” he added according to AtlantaFalcons.com.