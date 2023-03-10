The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of needs to address going into the NFL Draft. They will be able to fill some of those when free agency officially begins on March 15, but there will still be plenty left to do in April.

Defense seems to always be high on the priority list, and that is again be the case this year. New coordinator Ryan Nielsen will be tasked with renovating the unit once and for all. The talent pool is overflowing with cornerback talent, so general manager Terry Fontenot could have his eye on either Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon. There are enticing options for pass rusher as well. That only deals with one major area of concern, though.

After the second or third round, this organization should have an obvious objective. Select a quarterback. And at that point, the one most worth taking will be the guy who was never even supposed to make it this far. Let’s break down why Stetson Bennett is the perfect choice for the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Stetson Bennett is perfect fit for Falcons’ offense

The franchise is not panicking over their quarterback situation. That much is clear after it was reported that Atlanta is not going to pursue Lamar Jackson. Showing such restraint implies an healthy amount of confidence in second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. He was solid in the four games he started last season, and if the team finds a defensive playmaker or two, he could be a fine game manager. Or perhaps even better.

The Falcons believe that Kyle Pitts will bounce back, and Drake London will continue to grow in his second year. An offensive core developing in unison is a fine blueprint for a rebuild. Though, drafting Stetson Bennett would still fall right in line with that agenda.

Fontenot has every reason to add depth to the quarterback room. It is too soon to forecast Ridder’s future. He went 2-2 as starter, but because the Falcons were in contention in the dreadful NFC South, they were hesitant to pull veteran Marcus Mariota. Ultimately, not enough was gleaned to completely ignore the position in the draft. Bennett can push Ridder in training camp in a QB competition, or he could just simply be the right man for the job.

At 5-foot-11 and 25 years old, scouts will not be clamoring for the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller. At least not on the first day of the NFL Draft. But being counted out as seemed to breed excellent results for Bennett thus far. When someone says “he has been through highs and lows,” it can sometimes sound a bit exaggerated or even trite. After all, few among us have dodged a lifetime of adversity. In the case of Bennett’s football career, however, he has truly catapulted himself from the abyss of junior college to the stratosphere of a borderline dynasty.

Many will say that Stetson Bennett, like many prospects who do not pan out in the pros, had his deficiencies masked by the supreme talent around him. The Bulldogs will leave their mark all over this draft, but Bennett’s contributions and pure guts cannot be overlooked either. He shed the game manager label in the fourth quarter of the 2021 National Championship versus Alabama. His two clutch touchdown passes earned the program the title and also helped wrestle away the torch from the Crimson Tide.

Bennett was an unquestionable standout this past season, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 27 touchdown passes. His arm talent could translate to the next level. Just take a look at the bombs he threw at the NFL Combine. Sure, it is a whole different animal when you’re playing behind a shaky offensive line and are smothered with pressure, but he has a poise about him. And that should carry as much weight, if not more, than the measurements or athletic tests that will paint him in a less than flattering light.

"I feel like I'm at a golf tournament right now." The crowd in Indy is loving Stetson Bennett.



For what it’s worth, he had 10 rushing scores in his senior season and ran a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith could rely on him to make plays in the air and on the ground. He has been in big games, and this feels like a team that could benefit from that aura, even if it is leftover from college.

Now, it should be said that Bennett has done himself no favors by adding character concerns onto his cons list. He was downright indifferent at Georgia’s championship celebration parade in January, keeping his eyes darted as his phone as the both media and the fans attempted to engage him. Later in the month, he was arrested for public intoxication. The spin on those poor displays of behavior? He was humbled and forced to take accountability for his actions. And if that sounds hollow, well the Falcons could take some solace knowing they would not be gambling on a high-end first-rounder.

Fans of the 2014 film “Draft Day” will remember that Kevin Costner’s general manager character passed on the consensus No. 1 overall pick Bo Callahan (that is the name of a winner) because of multiple red flags regarding his leadership, integrity and intangibles. Bennett is no Bo Callahan. He could be available on Day 3. He is certainly worth that kind of risk for a roster that cannot afford to be content in really any area.

There is no downside to the Falcons drafting Stetson Bennett. Selecting a back-to-back National Champion who has improved every year in the second or third round does not feel like much of a gamble at all. In fact, Drake would not even get out of bed for that type of low action.