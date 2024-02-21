Kyle Pitts will have a roll in both the pass and run game in the Falcons' new offensive scheme.

Despite having Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts on their roster, the Atlanta Falcons still struggled to move the ball. With the Falcons taking on a new offensive approaching, Atlanta is looking for Pitts to help Robinson.

Former Los Angeles Rams assistant Zac Robinson has taken over as offensive coordinator. Kevin Koger is the tight ends coach on his staff. While Pitts can make explosive plays in the open field, Koger wants the tight end to be just as productive in the run game, via team reporters Tori McElhaney, Terrin Waack and Amna Subhan.

“With him and the way we're going to run the ball and the the athleticism he does have, there are a lot of things he can do in the run game to help us win football games,” Koger said. “You'll see him all over the field, not just out wide but also in the box.”

Koger didn't dismiss Pitts' work as a pass-catcher. The tight end is still trying to match his Pro Bowl output from his 2021 rookie season. However, Pitts showed signs of a turnaround with 53 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Atlanta finished the 2023 season ranked ninth in rushing offense, averaging 127 yards per game. However, rookie Bijan Robinson had 976 yards and four touchdowns. Under Zac Robinson, the Falcons will look to get the runner more involved.

Kyle Pitts will play a role in the running back's success. With an offensive core of Pitts, Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons want to make a name for themselves in the NFC South.