Falcons ask Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for an interview

It took a while, but the Atlanta Falcons have officially moved forward in their search for a new head coach. Among the candidates they have requested for an interview is Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Atlanta is jumping on the bandwagon- which includes the Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers- and potentially setting its sights on one of the hottest commodities in the coaching circuit. Macdonald is seen by many as a rising star and has garnered substantial praise for his role in leading the stingiest scoring defense in the league (16.5 points allowed).

The Falcons can definitely improve on the defensive end, particularly against the run, but their biggest deficiency lies in the passing game. Arthur Smith wasn't able to affect much positive change, however, so perhaps the organization believes it is best to just target the most impressive candidates, regardless of need.

Legend Bill Belichick has been rumored to possibly wind up as Atlanta's new head coach, which would add unmatched credibility to a team that sorely lacks it right now. But even the six-time Super Bowl champion has proven incapable of fixing a poor quarterback situation.

And that is an issue that will persist under the next coach, unless the front office successfully chooses a potential franchise QB this offseason. Strong leadership can mitigate weaknesses, but the Falcons' ceiling will be severely capped until they achieve this central objective.

The head coaching search can't be taken lightly, though. If Mike Macdonald does turn out to be the next golden boy, Atlanta will likely not have to worry about being labeled an incompetent franchise any time soon. And that is a huge first step to take.