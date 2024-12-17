Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson secured his first major career milestone during Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. He secured his first 1,000+ rushing yard season. The second-year Texas football star came into the NFL as a highly touted pick. He was someone who posed a dynamic threat on the ground and through the passing game. Robinson received comparisons to even Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.



Fans went bonkers about his season and mostly gave him praise. One fan said “Congrats to Bijan Robinson on his first 1K+ yard season.. An amazing milestone for an incredible talent. The future is bright!” Another said “He needs to be on a better team. The Falcons are wasting him.” Lastly, one fan said, “Guy has a bright future but Falcons will still be mid.”



Luckily, Robinson has embraced the McCaffrey role for the Falcons and has proved that he can be productive. After an underwhelming rookie season, there's been no sophomore slump. So far, he's rushing for 1,102 yards, and eight touchdowns, which is double his touchdown total from his rookie campaign. Also, he's been just as effective in the passing game. Robinson has 54 receptions for 411 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons need to continue to involve Bijan Robinson in the offense

The former Longhorns running back is the most dynamic offensive player that Atlanta has. His explosiveness, speed, and durability have been one of the more consistent elements of the team. Even with Kirk Cousins, the running back has been the top guy. He has four games of over 100 rushing yards. Not to mention, he's been an effective leader in only his sophomore season.

For instance, Robinson issued a stern reminder to the Falcons after their opening week loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seeing leadership from a second-year player isn't all too common. It's not much of a surprise to Atlanta's upper management but it is to the casual fan. Leadership mixed with productivity is a recipe for success for the team.

The Falcons are in a desperate position to make the playoffs. After signing Cousins in free agency, they've disappointed. He has the most turnovers by a quarterback in the league (16 interceptions, two fumbles). However, Robinson has been the saving grace of the offense. They've been feeding him and the results have been fruitful to their success. In order for Atlanta to make that late-season surge, they'll need to call Robinson's number and utilize him in more effective ways.