The Atlanta Falcons are feeling great after beating the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Atlanta is back in control of its destiny in the NFC South. However, one former NFL QB believes that Kirk Cousins could have been headed for the bench if he hadn't led the Falcons on a game-winning drive on Monday night.

Former Falcons QB Michael Vick spoke about the team's QB situation on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. Vick said that if the Falcons didn’t comeback to beat the Eagles, and lose this Sunday to the Chiefs, Cousins could've been benched after a third straight loss.

“I was expecting Kirk to play a lot better in Week 1. And look if they went 0 – 3, then you got to think about the fan base, you’ve got to think about the administration, the players in the locker room,” Vick said. “It’s a lot that goes into that part, and so they would’ve just had a very expensive back up. Is it worth the investment of paying Kirk Cousins to groom Michael Penix? I think it is.”

Vick is on point that an 0-3 start when you’re in win-now mode may have been enough to push Cousins to the bench. The Falcons could have even said that they're trying to protect Cousins from reaggravating his Achilles injury from last season. Thankfully, the Falcons got a win and this potential crisis was averted.

Vick also made clear that he considers Kirk Cousins to be a very expensive veteran who is in place just to prepare Michael Penix for the job. It's interesting to consider if the Falcons have the same idea.

The Falcons take on the 2-0 Chiefs in Week 3, which should be a real acid test for how good this Atlanta squad is right now.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris sends warning to Chiefs after beating Eagles

The Falcons were flying high after Monday's victory over the Eagles.

During the postgame celebration in the locker room, coach Raheem Morris hyped up his players after the big win.

“When we started this thing, we said pivot, we said persist,” Morris said. “And that's the f***ing deal. That's how you go deal. Hey man, nobody f***ing blinked. Don't nobody f***ing blink. That's who we are. That's who we're going to be.”

He also made a very subtle shot at the Chiefs, who are next in line for the Falcons.

“I know we're happy about this moment, but who the f***is next?”

Atlanta would shock the NFL if they can get a win in Week 3 against the Chiefs. Falcons fans will learn a lot about their team this weekend.