Now that Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, teams who were previously ruled out as potential free agent suitors could be tempted to enter the fray. The Atlanta Falcons, however, are apparently still sticking with young Desmond Ridder.

Their stand-pat approach has perplexed and even enraged many NFL fans given the organization’s aggressive pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last year. Watson was the subject of more than 20 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and would be suspended for the fist 11 games of the 2022-23 season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank attempted to explain the change in philosophy this offseason while at the NFL Annual Meetings, saying that the Jackson situation is “very different” from that of Watson. He expressed concerns about the long-term durability of the Heisman Trophy Winner and NFL MVP due to his run-heavy playing style.

The virtual pitchforks promptly came out on Twitter, labeling Blank as a hypocrite.

A literal predator 😁 A former MVP 🤬 — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 28, 2023

A year ago this billionaire begged a soon-to-be suspended QB facing credible sexual assault allegations (thus made $12m not to play for Houston) to be face of his franchise, until someone else offered a record guarantee. But now Jackson isn't worth talking to. NFLPA taking notes https://t.co/UruL0yf15E — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 28, 2023

I don't get it. I don't get it. I don't get it. I don't get it. https://t.co/umX4MAAjJP — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) March 28, 2023

Health is always a paramount concern, and Jackson did miss a handful of games in each of the last two seasons. There could be legitimate concern that his body breaks down after so many rushing attempts. However, Watson missed half of his rookie season after tearing his ACL on a non-contact injury. Fluke injuries can happen to anyone. Furthermore, alleged character issues do not exactly scream Mr. availability, either.

Blank knows a thing or two about being eviscerated on social media. In fact, the day of this polarizing explanation- March 28-has something eerily in common with his team’s historic Super Bowl collapse versus the New England Patriots in 2017. They blew a 28-3 lead. Football writer Dave Wright was quick to point out the coincidence on Twitter.

Figures Arthur Blank would own himself on 3-28 https://t.co/obi3dqqicM — Dave Wright (@ff_spaceman) March 28, 2023

Now that Blank has doubled-down on his Lamar Jackson disinterest, fans have their eyes closely on Ridder. If he does not work out and Jackson thrives wherever he ends up, then the franchise will be mocked for their owner’s comments for a long, long time.