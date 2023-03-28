Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived at the NFL owner’s meetings and plans to talk to at least the Baltimore Ravens, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Odell Beckham Jr. sat out all of last season, opting to not sign with a team. He met late in the season with teams like the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. He has not played in an NFL game since Super Bowl 56, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham Jr. was playing for the Rams and tore his ACL during the game.

With the Lamar Jackson situation looming over the Ravens, it shows that Baltimore is still looking to add weapons. Whether Lamar Jackson is on the roster or not, Beckham Jr. should bolster the wide receiver room. It could be an incentive for Lamar Jackson to stay as well. He requested a trade earlier this month, and announced it publicly on Twitter this week.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There have been rumors about Beckham Jr. potentially joining the New York Jets as well. With a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being viewed as an inevitability this offseason, Beckham Jr. would have a proven elite quarterback to play with on the Jets, along with a strong defense.

The New York Giants are said to have interest in Beckham Jr. as well, but it is unknown how likely him signing with them is. Regardless, Beckham Jr. seems to have plenty of suitors. It will be interesting to see where he ends up for the 2023 season.