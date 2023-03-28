Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Atlanta Falcons have had a busy offseason and have been tied to a potential trade for Lamar Jackson. However, the Falcons have repeatedly stated they are out on a Lamar Jackson blockbuster. That shouldn’t be surprising, with Desmond Ridder in line to start, and Taylor Heinicke brought in as an expensive backup. Head coach Arthur Smith gave more comments that backed Ridder and shut down any Lamar trade, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

“#falcons HC Arthur Smith said Desmond Ridder is their starting QB. There was no comment on Lamar Jackson, as he’d only speak on their players. ATL loves Ridder’s makeup. They are realistic about where he stands talent wise, but they also expect him to take a big step this year.”

Ridder took over for Marcus Mariota last year and played in four games, throwing for 708 yards with two scores and zero interceptions. But, now all signs point to Desmond RIdder as the starter from Week 1, although Heinicke could step in and take over if he struggles.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Falcons trading for Lamar Jackson seems like a good idea, it would be a costly acquisition and likely cost a few draft picks, at least.

After leading Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff, Ridder was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the expectations are high for him as he enters camp as the QB1. With Drake London and Kyle Pitts catching passes — and DeAndre Hopkins mentioned as a trade target — there is no shortage of weapons for Ridder. Let’s see if he lives up to the hype.