The Atlanta Falcons nearly knocked off the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, but the Falcons came up just short on a pair of late fourth down attempts in a 22-17 loss. It was a brutal loss for Raheem Morris and the Falcons, who had an opportunity to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

During the loss, Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury and did not return to the game. He is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Falcons RT Kaleb McGary, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain, source said,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. “He'll have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and verify his timetable.”

The Falcons now await the severity of the injury, which can make a huge difference in recovery. If it's a minor sprain, McGary can make it back in just a few weeks. If it's more severe than that, the injury can stretch over a month or even two months.

After McGary left the game, the Falcons struggled to protect Kirk Cousins from the exotic onslaught of Steve Spagnuolo's defense. Especially when Atlanta got into the red zone, Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense started heating Cousins up and forcing him to get the ball out fast. This game plan worked well for Kansas City, as they forced an errant throw by Cousins on fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons also lost center Drew Dalman on Sunday night to an ankle injury, so they are now very banged up on the offensive line. After further evaluation, Dalman suffered a high-ankle sprain and a trip to injured reserve isn't being ruled out, according to Rapoport.

“Center Drew Dalman suffered a high-ankle sprain in the loss to the #Chiefs and is undergoing an MRI,” Rapoport reported on X. “He's expected to miss time and IR/designated to return is possible. But the MRI will tell the full story.”

While the Falcons played some good football against the Chiefs, they still dropped to 1-2, and these injuries up front could be crucial for a team trying to climb up the standings.