The Kansas City Chiefs are still undefeated. Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions passed their Week 3 test against the Atlanta Falcons, as they escaped with a 22-17 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the game, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris met with Chiefs mentor Andy Reid on the field, with the former showing much respect for the latter's coaching abilities.

“You're tough to deal with,” Morris told Reid.

Falcons denied of an upset win by Chiefs defense in Week 2

Although the Chiefs are undefeated thus far, all three of their wins to date this season have all been decided in the clutch. The Falcons had chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter but they blew both via turnover on downs.

With less than three minutes left to go in the fourth quarter and with the Chiefs ahead by only five points, the Falcons were able to get to Kansas City's 13-yard line. However, Atlanta failed to get a fresh set of downs or score a touchdown when running back Bijan Robinson got stuffed by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on a fourth-and-one situation.

Those defensive stops by the Chiefs in the crucial moments of the fourth period can be best attributed to Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but at the end of the day, the Chiefs are an Andy Reid team.

The Falcons entered Week 3 feeling confident about their chances to upset the Chiefs. They were coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 and Kansas City had not looked too overpowering in its first two games of the season. But one thing about Kansas City is that it finds ways to win even when it's not at its best, and Morris and the Falcons got a firsthand experience about that on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins went 20-of-29 for 230 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception versus the Chiefs. Atlanta's run game didn't have much going for it outside of Robinson's rushing score in the second quarter, as the Falcons mustered just 82 rushing yards on 25 carries (3.3 yards per attempt).

The 2-1 Falcons next take on the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 4.