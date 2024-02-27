The Atlanta Falcons have to address their quarterback situation this offseason. It's one of the most obvious roster deficiencies in all of the NFL. New head coach Raheem Morris knows all about it and is surely hoping that general manager Terry Fontenot can make an upgrade.
Ahead of the NFL Draft Combine, Morris put it bluntly: if the Falcons had better quarterbacks, he may not have been hired as the new head coach.
That's certainly one way to put it! Regardless of what the franchise thought of Arthur Smith after his three seasons as the head coach and how well he did with the QBs he got, Morris is now calling the shots.
Desmond Ridder has yet to develop into a reliable quarterback and Taylor Heinicke was never meant to fix anyone's problems. It's true that the Falcons have a very bad quarterback situation and have to fix it urgently.
With Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons have good playmakers just aching for a quarterback who can unlock them. Fontenot wants the team to start winning again. No other remedy will be nearly as effective. as a new QB.
The Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning that they’ll probably have to trade up to land one of the best quarterback prospects. They might look to trade for Justin Fields or hope that Kirk Cousins is good and healthy enough to get the most out of their young skill players. Cousins has, in fact, been linked to Atlanta.