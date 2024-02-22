One of the top names that may become available during the NFL's next round of free agency is quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins saw his 2023 season come to an abrupt end shortly before midseason when he tore his Achilles tendon and was forced out of the Vikings lineup.
He has been an accurate passer and a very popular player throughout his 12 years in the NFL. He spent the first six years of his career in Washington before he moved on to the Vikings.
The veteran quarterback is likely to command a huge salary and signing bonus as he becomes a free agent. Cousins has indicated that he would like to remain with the Vikings and players like wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have voiced their support for the quarterback.
However, Cousins and the Vikings have often struggled when facing elite teams in the NFC, and general manager Kwesi Adof0-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell have to wonder if that is going to change in the future.
The Vikings could decide to pass on Cousins, and if they do, the Atlanta Falcons are favored to be sign him to his next contract, per BetOnline. The Falcons are listed at +200 to bring Cousins into the fold, followed by the Denver Broncos at +400, the New England Patriots at +600 and the New Orleans Saints at +900.
Despite the injury last season, Kirk Cousins has been quite durable throughout his career. That was the only significant injury he has suffered in 12 years. Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler who has completed 66.9 percent of his passes with 270 TDs and 110 interceptions.