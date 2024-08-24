The Atlanta Falcons have seriously revamped their roster this offseason. They brought in Kirk Cousins as their new franchise QB. Atlanta also drafted his eventual successor in Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. That does not leave much room for a QB3 like Taylor Heinicke.

“I would love to be a part of the Falcons,” Heinicke said after the Falcons' final preseason game Saturday, a 31-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, per the team's website. “I think this is probably the best roster I've been a part of when you look at it from top to bottom; I think Raheem (Morris, head coach) is building something special here, and I would love to be a part of it.”

Heinicke is hopeful that he can win a QB3 spot on the roster, but hope can be a dangerous thing during this time of the season.

“It's one of the most stressful times,” Heinicke said. “It's really the worst time of the NFL for all these guys, just kind of not knowing where you're going to be.”

Thankfully, Heinicke can rest his hat on knowing he did his best and the rest is up to the coaching staff to decide.

“For me, personally, I did everything I could throughout OTAs and training camp,” Heinicke said. “When I got the reps, I tried to go out there and make the most of it. When I wasn't in, I was trying to help Kirk and Mike in any way I could.”

“Again, I'd love to be an Atlanta Falcon,” Heinicke concluded. “If not, I love the game of football. I just want to keep playing football. That's the dream.”

Stephen A. Smith skeptical of Kirk Cousins, Falcons despite slew of offseason additions

The Atlanta Falcons are the favorite to win the NFC South in 2024. It's easy to understand why — they have the most talented roster in the division and have solved their biggest problem at QB.

However, not everyone is convinced that Atlanta is destined to succeed this fall.

In fact, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was recently skeptical of Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

“How are we going to turn around with a team led by Kirk Cousins–assuming he's in the lineup after his injury–how are we going to assume that they are going to have but so much success, particularly in the postseason?” Smith wondered on First Take.

Smith was willing to concede that the Falcons might win their division — but only because he has a low opinion of the NFC South.

“…Now if we had the discussion that they're going to win the South and they're going to be in the playoffs, alright cool,” Smith continued. “That division, I mean don't get me started with the NFC South. But that's not what this discussion was about. You're talking about the Atlanta Falcons and you mentioned potential Super Bowl? Don't you have to win a playoff game, which Kirk Cousins has seemed allergic to?”

Stephen A. may be correct that talking Super Bowl with the Falcons is rich at this point in the year.

That said, winning your division is one of the best things you can do in the regular season to set yourself up for success in the playoffs.