With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, we now have a better look at what teams are shaping up to be next season, including the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons quickly became the talk of the entire draft after surprising everyone with their pick at No. 8 overall. In what was already a quarterback-heavy draft at the top, with three quarterbacks selected in the first seven picks, the Falcons chose the fourth quarterback, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., at No. 8. It's hard to say what many thought of the Falcons after that, including their fans, as the crowd, starting in Detroit, the site of the 2024 NFL Draft, to those at home, were shocked.
Over the course of three days, the Falcons continued with their remaining seven draft selections that concluded in the sixth round. But did new head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot address every need for the team? Let's find out as we grade all eight of the Falcons' 2024 NFL Draft picks.
Round 1, Pick 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
This pick was a shock to many, including the Falcons' quarterback they signed during free agency, Kirk Cousins. If the Falcons had swung and missed on Cousins, then this pick would not have been as surprising. But with Cousins signing a four-year contract worth $180 million with $100 million guaranteed, this was a bit of a head-scratcher.
“When you can add a high-caliber player like that, with his intangibles, those tools, he's a winner. Very, very excited. You don't pass up that opportunity,” Fontenot said after the Falcons' first round. “Kirk Cousins is our quarterback, we're very excited about Kirk. Very excited about this team. Michael Penix is–we're talking about the future.”
Penix could very well be the future of the Falcons, but that doesn't quite help them now. The belief could be that if Cousins is going to get them better than 7-10 over the next two years and into the playoffs, then they are not going to earn a high draft pick, making the future needing to be tended to now by getting their quarterback's replacement. Cousins' age and latest Achilles injury likely play a part in this decision as well. However, it's still a puzzling and daring decision on the part of Fontenot and Morris.
When it comes right down to it, this is a difficult one to grade. If, say, this had been the Las Vegas Raiders, who currently don't have a reliable quarterback on their staff, then it's probably an A-, B at worst. But you can't take out Cousins' signing here and the fact that the Falcons could have gotten a pass rusher like Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu at No. 8. But what if Cousins goes down? What if Penix turns out to be the rightful successor?
Grade: B-
Round 2, Pick 35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Most of the impact edge rushers were long gone by the second round. That still didn't stop Atlanta from moving up to the No. 35 pick to grab defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson. This was also a bit of a puzzling move from the Falcons.
For one, the inside of the line is one of the better parts of the Falcons' defense, with both Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. However, Jarrett is coming off an ACL injury from last season, and they were still going to need to add a rotational piece. Two, Orhorhoro was projected as a late second-round, early third-round pick, not to mention that Jer'Zhan Newton was still available.
And finally, the Nigerian has only been playing football since his junior year of high school, per ESPN. While he may have plenty of upside, he's still a rather raw talent.
Grade: C
Round 3, Pick 74: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
Hey, there's that edge rusher the Falcons have been looking for. Sort of. Bralen Trice isn't a bad pick for a third-rounder, by any means. It's just the fact that the Falcons waited until the third round to make this sort of pick. He had 16 sacks over the last two seasons while at Washington and has an overall knack for getting to the quarterback.
The Falcons have been one of the worst teams in the league over the last couple of seasons at getting to the quarterback, with the league's worst pass rush win rate (31 percent). Trice should be at least some sort of upgrade on the outside. Plus, there's familiarity here with Penix and new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the Huskies' former head coach.
Grade: A-
Round 4, Pick 109: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Besides shocking everyone with their first pick by not addressing the pass rush, the Falcons made it known that they were putting emphasis on the defensive line moving forward. With their fourth-round pick, they chose defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus out of Oregon.
What makes Dorlus perhaps the sneakiest best pick for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft is just how versatile he is. He can play inside as an end or outside as a linebacker if necessary. In his last three seasons, Dorlus has 23 sacks and 13 pass deflections.
Grade: A
Round 5, Pick 143: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame
With their fourth consecutive defensive pick, Atlanta went with linebacker JD Bertrand out of Notre Dame. Bertrand led the Fighting Irish in tackles last season with 76, while having 267 for his career. He is the next-to-final piece in this draft for Morris and Fontenot as they rebuild their front seven.
However, there is still something troubling about this pick that can actually go back just a pick prior. Where is the cornerback help? That was thought to be an immediate need, getting someone next to AJ Terrell, whose future with the Falcons is yet to be determined.
Grade: C+
Round 6, Pick 186: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama
The Falcons are set with their two-back tandem in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, but having a third back was a need. Seeing as how this wasn't a talented draft class for running backs, the team waited until the sixth round to make their pick. He should be another upside pick. In a long list of powerful Alabama running backs over the years, Jase McClellan definitely is not one most will remember. Perhaps he can make a bit of a name for himself in Atlanta.
Grade: C
Round 6, Pick 187: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois
Give Morris and Fontenot credit for what they did in free agency by acquiring Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore to go along with No. 1 wide receiver Drake London. But the Falcons still needed to tidy up the receiver room that lost some pieces in free agency.
Illinois' Casey Washington was a solid player in college. He recorded his best season last year with 49 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns. He'll likely compete for the WR3 position.
Grade: B-
Round 6, Pick 197: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia
What would the 2024 NFL Draft be for the Falcons without them finishing up with a defensive lineman pick? Zion Logue out of Georgia doesn't have that much experience, only starting one year for the Bulldogs, but again, he's got tons of upside to him. He's a big-bodied defensive tackle at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, and though he might have to learn the ropes for a while, he could easily find his way into a rotational spot on the line. But he'll have to compete with all the other picks first.
Grade: B-