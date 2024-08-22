ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Atlanta Falcons in the final preseason games for the teams before the regular season kicks off. We're live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Jaguars-Falcons prediction and pick.

The Jaguars defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-7 in their last preseason showdown. Trevor Lawrence did not play but will likely play in the final tilt. Meanwhile, the backup battle is heating up, and one quarterback showed up and showed out. Mac Jones went 16 for 23 with 210 yards passing and two touchdowns, displaying amazing play that may land him the backup job.

Gary Brightwell rushed nine times for 43 yards on a 4.8 yards per carry. However, Tank Bigsby struggled, rushing 10 times for 37 yards. Starting running back Travis Etienne did not play and may not play in the finale.

Austin Trammel had four receptions for 75 yards. Likewise, Parker Washington had three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown. Brevin Easton had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars were 9 for 17 on third-down conversions and 2 for 2 on fourth. Furthermore, they combined for 140 rushing yards. But the Jags also allowed five sacks and turned the ball over once.

In their last preseason battle, the Falcons lost 13-12 to the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor Heinicke went 8 for 16 with 114 yards passing. Jase McClellan rushed 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Carlos Washington Jr. rushed nine times for 39 yards. Bijan Robinson is excited about the season, but there is no determination on whether he will play in the final preseason game.

Chris Blair caught four passes for 91 yards. Also, Jesse Matthews had five receptions for 38 yards. Both want to cement themselves on the squad as the fourth wide receiver.

The Falcons went 4 for 13 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they rushed for 151 yards. Atlanta also forced a turnover and had two sacks on defense.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Jaguars-Falcons Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Atlanta Falcons: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons Preseason

Time: 7:01 PM ET/4:01 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The goal for the Jaguars before the season is to establish players who will fit their depth chart. Moreover, they have several positions to finalize.

The Jags suddenly have an open spot at the second running back spot. The assumption before was that Bigsby would take it. However, he now faces competition from Brightwell, who could steal the spot with another great performance.

Jacksonville also wants to see more out of Jones. While he did not work out in New England as the starter, he could surprise people and become a good backup. Plus, Jacksonville's talent is a lot better. To enhance everything, the Jaguars must continue running the ball better.

But the Jaguars also need better performances from the offensive line. Yes, the starters were not playing. But that also spells a bad omen when they are allowing five sacks. Furthermore, it puts more pressure on the starters to stay healthy. If they cannot stay healthy, then the Jaguars would be in a position to play some players who cannot protect Lawrence, which could spell trouble.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to protect Jones and not allow him to take any hits in this one.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Falcons already have their two quarterbacks locked in, as Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. are the first in the depth chart. But the Falcons also need to see more out of Heinicke. If he wants to be the third quarterback, he must do a lot better than he did in the previous matchup.

The Falcons need to establish a third running back. The plan right now is for Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to be the top two in the depth chart. But the Falcons would love a third option, which is always important in a league where injuries are prevalent. Likewise, it's essential to establish some wide receiver depth.

The Falcons will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and move the chains. Then, the defense needs to produce more turnovers.

Final Jaguars-Falcons Prediction & Pick

The Falcons would probably be favored if this was a regular-season game. But the line is slanted toward Jacksonville because Heinicke is the quarterback. Regardless, we can see a scenario where the Falcons find a way to keep this close. They still have a lot of players fighting for a roster spot. Because of this, the Falcons will be motivated to compete in this battle and ensure they have a chance to win. Take the Falcons to cover the spread.

Final Jaguars-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons: +7 (-110)